Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation delegation in workshop with Standard Bank Group, 8 May

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead a Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) delegation in a workshop with Standard Bank Group on Thursday, 8 May 2025.

The purpose of the workshop is to deepen collaboration and partnership in strengthening state capacity in planning, monitoring and evaluation, and to support the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029, government’s programme of action for the 7th administration.

This engagement takes place as the South African government continues to advance collaboration with the private sector, civil society, and all stakeholders to foster inclusive growth and development, as emphasised in the MTDP 2024 – 2029 and National Development Plan Vision 2030.

The workshop takes place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 8 May 2025

Time: 1pm

Venue: Standard Bank, Rosebank, Johannesburg

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Ministry spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media queries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Tom Nkosi on 079 907 9016 or email TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

#servicedeliveryZA