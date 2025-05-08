United States Dog Treats, Chews, & Toppers Market to Grow Strongly Driven by Pet Health, Nutrition, and Premium Trends

Rising pet health awareness and premium product demand are fueling rapid expansion in the United States Dog Treats, Chews, & Toppers Market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States dog treats, chews, and toppers market is poised for significant growth, with the market value projected to reach USD 7.9 billion in 2025 and further expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2025 and 2035. According to new industry insights, the market is forecasted to nearly double in size, reaching a staggering USD 15.9 billion by 2035, driven by evolving pet ownership trends, rising humanization of pets, and increasing focus on functional pet nutrition.Unlock exclusive insights – Request your sample report!Rising Demand for Natural and Functional Dog Treats Boosts Market MomentumThe demand for natural dog treats, grain-free dog chews, and functional dog food toppers has been on a steady rise as pet parents prioritize holistic wellness for their canine companions. Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing product labels and opting for treats that promote joint health, dental hygiene, skin and coat health, and digestive well-being. This trend has created ample opportunities for innovation in high-protein dog treats, single-ingredient chews, and nutritionally fortified dog toppers.Premium Dog Treat Products Fuel Market ExpansionThe market’s premium segment—featuring organic dog chews, air-dried meat treats, and customized pet food toppers—is contributing substantially to overall growth. American pet owners are willing to invest in superior quality treats that align with their dogs’ specific dietary needs and preferences. With the surge in disposable income and a growing focus on pet well-being, premiumization remains a key driver for manufacturers and brands targeting value-added offerings.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Pet Care Sector Reports!E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channel Gains TractionThe growing popularity of online dog treat delivery services and subscription-based pet snack boxes is transforming the way pet products are purchased. E-commerce platforms are expected to account for a significant share of the U.S. dog treat market, owing to the convenience of home delivery, availability of niche products, and increased access to consumer reviews. Direct-to-consumer pet brands are capitalizing on digital marketing strategies to build brand loyalty and reach discerning pet parents across the country.Innovation in Pet Food Toppers Enhances Mealtime AppealDog food toppers—ranging from freeze-dried raw meal enhancers to bone broth-based pour-over sauces—are emerging as popular additions to kibble, enhancing flavor, nutrition, and palatability. These products not only cater to picky eaters but also serve as nutritional supplements. As pet owners become more knowledgeable about canine dietary needs, the demand for functional dog food toppers for joint support, gut health, and immunity is projected to surge significantly over the next decade.Key Players• General Mills Inc.• Merrick Pet Care Inc.• Zuke's LLC, Wellness Pet Company• Mars Inc.• Plato Pet Treats• The Honest Kitchen• Canidae Pet Food• Primal Pet Group• Redbarn Pet Products LLC• Natural Balance Pet FoodsGet Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentationBy Product Type:The segmentation is into freeze-dried treats, training treats, dental chews, jerky treats, biscuits & cookies, and others.By Ingredient Type:The segmentation is into plant-based and animal-based ingredients.By Packaging Type:The segmentation is into pouches, bags, cans, and bottles & jars.By Packaging Size:The segmentation is into 0 to 10 units, 10 to 20 units, and above 20 units.By Life Stage:The segmentation is into life stages, including puppies and adult dogs.By Sales Channel:The segmentation is into pet specialty stores, drug stores, modern trade (hypermarkets/supermarkets), online retailers, convenience stores, and other sales channels.Explore Related Research Report on Pet Care Industry Growth and Emerging Trends in the Pet Fitness Trackers Market Through 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-fitness-trackers-market Pet Car Seat Market: Growth Trends and Forecast Outlook Through 2035:Pet Calming Products Market Growth: Rising Demand and Forecast Outlook Through 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-calming-products-market Bentonite Cat Litter Market: Industry Overview, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Outlook:Europe Pet Care Products Market: Growth Trends and Forecast Outlook Through 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-pet-care-products-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.