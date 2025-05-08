Health hosts 3rd G20 Health Working Group Meeting, 8 to 9 May

The Department of Health this week (08-09 May) host the 3rd G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting as part of a series of G20 events taking place across the country this year.

This virtual meeting will focus on the health and care workforce which are the foundation for health systems and fundamental for the achievement of universal health coverage (UHC), health security, equity, and inclusive growth. The G20 represents majority of the world’s health workforce, with its 19 member countries accounting for three-quarters (73%) of the world’s health workforce (medical doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists, and pharmacists), covering three-fifths (59%) of the world’s health workforce population.

Some of the topics to be discussed during the two-day meeting scheduled to take place under the theme “Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity and Universal Coverage”, include:

Increasing investments in health and care worker education, employment, and skills

Promoting digital and technological innovations and productivity in the health and care workforce

Ensuring comprehensive care, protection, and decent work for health and care workers

