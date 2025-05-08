Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,114 in the last 365 days.

Health hosts 3rd G20 Health Working Group Meeting, 8 to 9 May

The Department of Health this week (08-09 May) host the 3rd G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting as part of a series of G20 events taking place across the country this year.

This virtual meeting will focus on the health and care workforce which are the foundation for health systems and fundamental for the achievement of universal health coverage (UHC), health security, equity, and inclusive growth. The G20 represents  majority of the world’s health workforce, with its 19 member countries accounting for three-quarters (73%) of the world’s health workforce (medical doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists, and pharmacists), covering three-fifths (59%) of the world’s health workforce population. 
Some of the topics to be discussed during the two-day meeting scheduled to take place under the theme “Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity and Universal Coverage”, include:

  • Increasing investments in health and care worker education, employment, and skills
  • Promoting digital and technological innovations and productivity in the health and care workforce
  • Ensuring comprehensive care, protection, and decent work for health and care workers

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of Health
0823539859
Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Health hosts 3rd G20 Health Working Group Meeting, 8 to 9 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more