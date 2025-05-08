AHA video: A Nurse Leader's Journey — Embracing Kindness Amid Mental Health Struggles

Nurse leader and suicide survivor Bob Dent, DNP, R.N., shares his personal struggle with mental health that has continued even while managing a successful career. Dent explains why health care leaders need to create safe spaces for patients, families and colleagues to talk about mental health. WATCH NOW

