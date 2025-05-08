CDC: NICU admission rates rose 13% from 2016 to 2023

Nearly 1 in 10 infants (9.8%) were admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit in 2023, an increase of 13% from 2016, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were increases from 2016 to 2023 for each maternal age, race and Hispanic-origin group, gestational age and birthweight category, and in most states.



Infants born to mothers aged 40 and older were more likely than infants born to mothers of all other age groups to be admitted to a NICU in 2016 (12.5%) and 2023 (13.6%). Infants born to mothers aged 20-29 were least likely to be admitted to a NICU in 2016 (8.3%) and 2023 (9.2%).

