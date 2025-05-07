Connecting Whyalla businesses with major projects

Release date: 08/05/25

The State Government will host a special event in Whyalla today to bring local business operators together with state government agencies to help them win more government contracts.

The Whyalla Meet the Buyer event, organised by the Office of the Industry Advocate, is another example of the supports available to businesses, suppliers and contractors impacted by the decline in steelmaking in Whyalla.

The State and Federal Governments committed a $2.4 billion package to save the Whyalla Steelworks, support local jobs and encourage more investment into Australian made iron and steel.

Attendees will get more information on the range of financial supports available, with applications open for $10,000 grants to help businesses cover operational costs during this period.

The Malinauskas Labor Government also recently established the Whyalla Special Economic Zone to specifically drive and measure local industry involvement in government projects, such as the $32 million Whyalla Airport runway upgrade.

As part of this upgrade, more than $1 million has been injected directly into a range of local businesses, including materials supply, equipment hire, meals, accommodation, earthworks, trucking and labour hire.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The Government has made it a priority to look local first and help the businesses, workers and suppliers in Whyalla.

There’s a number of significant projects planned for the Upper Spencer Gulf and it’s important local businesses are given every opportunity to benefit from this work.

The businesses will also be able to hear about the supports and grants available to help them recover following the decline in steelmaking in Whyalla.