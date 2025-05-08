Kansas City University Clinical Psychology Program Earns Full 10-Year APA Accreditation

Dr. Sarah Getch announces full accreditation to KCU PsyD students

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City University’s (KCU) Doctor of Clinical Psychology program has received full accreditation for 10 years from the American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation (APA-CoA). This is the maximum duration granted and a powerful endorsement of the program’s academic excellence, clinical training and student outcomes.

“This is not just a milestone — it’s a testament to the strength of our students and faculty,” said Sarah Getch, PhD, program director, associate professor of Health Service Psychology, and assistant provost for Accreditation at KCU. “All of the things we've said we’re capable of doing, we’ve done, and we’ve done them really well.”

The full accreditation follows a comprehensive, multi-stage review process, including a detailed self-study, site visit, multiple rounds of documentation and responses to the Commission’s preliminary and final reviews.

APA-CoA is the national benchmark for quality in psychology education and training. Achieving full accreditation strengthens KCU’s national visibility, enhances student recruitment and broadens access to competitive internship opportunities. The next site visit is scheduled for 2034.

“This is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for KCU,” said Edward O’Connor, PhD, MBA, FACHE, vice provost and executive vice president of Academic, Research and Student Affairs. “Thanks to Dr. Getch’s leadership and the dedication of our faculty and students, the Clinical Psychology program has become a model of excellence and a true reflection of our mission to advance health and well-being in the communities we serve.”

“This recognition allows us to move from a survival mindset to a growth mindset,” said Getch. “Now we can focus on what’s next, including building certificate tracks in child psychology and neuropsychology, exploring expansion to our Joplin campus, and continuing to evolve to meet scientific, clinical and community needs.”

Although the program has earned the longest possible accreditation term, its commitment to continuous improvement remains strong. Annual reporting to the APA-CoA will continue, tracking outcomes such as student progress, internship placements, licensure rates and job placement after graduation.

“Accreditation isn’t just a hoop to jump through,” Getch emphasized. “It protects the public and ensures every student receives the quality of training they deserve. It holds us accountable to deliver meaningful, measurable results.”

About Kansas City University

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-private health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine, and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. KCU’s Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a population’s health and contribute to health disparities, while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine and clinical psychology and a master’s degree in biomedical sciences. Dual degree offerings include master’s degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health, and bioethics. A new Master of Health Sciences – Anesthesiologist Assistant program is scheduled to launch in January 2026.

