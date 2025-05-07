Governor Abbott Demands Bold Reform To Fix Texas’ Deadly, Broken Bail System In Austin

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable and press conference at the Texas Public Policy Foundation to demand legislators fix Texas' deadly and broken bail system to ensure dangerous criminals are kept behind bars.



“I’m here today to tackle a bipartisan, commonsense issue to fix the deadly and broken bail system that lets dangerous criminals back onto our streets,” said Governor Abbott. “These are not isolated incidents. Hundreds of Texans have been murdered by violent criminals who had been previously arrested and released on easy bail. Too many activist judges let dangerous criminals out on bail only to see them commit another murder or assault. To fix the broken bail system, Texas lawmakers must pass a constitutional amendment.”



The Governor was joined at the roundtable and press conference by Senator Joan Huffman, Representative John Smithee, Chambers County Sheriff and Sheriffs’ Association of Texas Vice-President Brian Hawthorne, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Executive Director Bob Leonard, Austin Police Association (APA) President Michael Bullock, San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) President Danny Diaz, survivor and bail reform advocate Sophia Strother Lewis, and other bail reform advocates, families of victims, and law enforcement leaders.



View the Governor's full press conference here.



"Governor Abbott has laid out perfectly what the bill is going to do," said Senator Huffman. "This package of bills has real solutions in them that will make a difference. We heard from some family members today. Mr. Davis spoke of his daughter who was murdered, and Jim and Connie Branham spoke of their son, who was also murdered. The bill actually would have helped their situation. These Democrats who continue to not be willing to look at the facts and realize that this is happening in their districts have a moral obligation to take this vote and to pass this on to the Texas voters to make a decision."



"Governor Abbott has been the negotiator that has kept us in a strong position, and we're working out a deal," said Representative Smithee. "If we pass good, strong legislation, it will save innocent human lives. This bill belongs to the victims and families of these people. If we are successful, and we will be successful, that victory goes to those families."



“The Sheriffs of Texas want to ensure dangerous criminals stay behind bars and out of our communities,” said Sheriff Hawthorne. “Proper bail procedures are necessary to achieve that goal. The Texas Legislature is working to follow up to the bail reform measures taken by them in 2021. Sheriffs’ Association of Texas stands firmly behind reforming our broken bail system.”



“The pattern of judges granting low or no bonds on violent offenders across our large urban counties is unprecedented and must end,” said CLEAT Executive Director Leonard. “This is why we continue to push for and support bail reform to improve judicial transparency and accountability when it comes to violent offenders.”



“Innocent Texans are being harmed and made victims by violent offenders who are let out on bond only to reoffend time and time again,” said APA President Bullock. “Radical DAs and lenient judges are making our cities more dangerous by protecting criminals more than victims. It’s time that Texas puts an end to this and stands for law and order.”



“The citizens of San Antonio and Bexar County are suffering,” said SAPOA President Diaz. “Our rogue District Attorney and lack of bail reform must be addressed. If these concerns are not addressed or resolved, the safety of our community is at risk.”



"It's really a time out at this point," said Ms. Strother Lewis. "This is something not to play with politics with, this is something that we have to deal with every day. The judge in my case let my perpetrator out on a $750,000 bond, which basically means that he assessed me, as a survivor of someone that was able to prove a case of being raped, that I was only worth $750. I am here, along with several other of the survivors of family members of those that have lost loved ones, that we wage war. I declare, for any representative or senator not on board with this, to come to my face and tell me what value you see."



During the press conference, Governor Abbott highlighted a horrific story from Representative James Talarico’s house district where five career criminals robbed and murdered Xavier Jones Sr. in front of his girlfriend and her child. Three of the murderers were out on 16 active bonds over the span of just 18 months—one as low as just $1,000. The Governor then called on Representative Talarico to support tougher bail policies to save innocent lives.



Additionally, the Governor emphasized the need to reform Texas’ deadly and broken bail system. He urged the Texas Legislature to support legislation for a constitutional amendment to:

Require judges to automatically deny bail for violent crimes, including murder, rape, and human trafficking, unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant will appear in court and not endanger the community.

Require judges who release violent criminals on easy bail to explain their decisions to the public in writing.

Allow prosecutors to have the right to appeal a judge’s questionable bond decisions.



In his 2025 State of the State Address earlier this year, Governor Abbott declared bail reform as an emergency item this legislative session.

