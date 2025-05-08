TSA Begins REAL ID Full Enforcement

Travelers with a non-compliant ID will now face additional screening measures.

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the implementation of its REAL ID enforcement measures at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints nationwide. Most travelers won’t even notice a difference because 81% of travelers are already REAL ID compliant.

“REAL ID helps ensure that travelers are who they say they are and prevents fraud by criminals, terrorists, and illegal aliens,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Enforcing federal law will help keep American travelers safe.”

TSA will enforce REAL ID and ensure there is no impact to wait times or TSA screening applications, especially for those passengers who are prepared with their REAL ID, passport, or other acceptable form of ID. Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance and may be directed to a separate area to receive additional screening.

TSA expects the number of passengers obtaining REAL IDs to steadily increase and will continue with additional screening measures for those without a REAL ID until it is no longer considered a security vulnerability.

More information on REAL ID can be found at TSA.gov/real-id.