Secretary Noem Puts Sanctuary City Leaders on Notice: Time to Put Americans First

The Secretary blasted sanctuary jurisdictions for failing to uphold federal law and called on leaders to stand up for Americans who have been victimized by reckless sanctuary policies

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem today held a press conference highlighting the devastation sanctuary policies have caused in Illinois and across America with Angel families who shared their tragic stories of their loved ones lost because of illegal alien crime. The Secretary also called out Illinois Governor Pritzker for shielding law breakers.

“As Secretary of Homeland Security, I'm going to uphold our federal immigration laws,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “I'm going to draw attention to people who are breaking the law and violating our Constitution. I'm going to fight for the victims every single day and draw attention to them as long as we can. And President Trump will continue to do that as well. We should be united as a country around bringing violent criminals to justice and getting them out of the United States of America.”

Some of the Angel Families who attended the press conference include:

Jim Walden, Angel Father of Lance Corporal James Ray “Jimmy” Walden III. Jimmy was killed by a twice-deported illegal alien who crashed into Jimmy's motorcycle. He was killed in Maryland, but his father lives in Illinois.

Kathy Zander, Angel Mother of John Zander. Four days before his 23rd birthday, John was convinced by his best friend to snort cocaine, not knowing that his friend had spiked it with fentanyl. John died from fentanyl poisoning.

Brian McCann, Angel Brother of Dennis “Denny” McCann. Denny was crossing the street when he was hit by a car in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood and dragged to his death by an illegal alien. The driver was charged in the fatal crash, but after being released on bond, he disappeared.

Nancy Platania Angel Mother of Nick Platania who tragically lost his life to a fentanyl overdose. Nick worked to get others clean from drugs and started his own business before his life was tragically taken by deadly drugs funneled into American communities.

There are more than 200 sanctuary jurisdictions across the nation. The following headlines are only a handful of examples of sanctuary leaders refusing to work with federal law enforcement to protect Americans.

On April 28, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens Executive Order. Under the President’s order, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Attorney General are directed to publish a list of states and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Under President Trump’s leadership, DHS will work with DOJ to end violations of federal immigration law and bring jurisdictions into compliance with the laws of the United States.

