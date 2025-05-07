Mayor Wu Announces 2025 Open Streets and Open Newbury Events

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the 2025 Open Streets Series and the return of Open Newbury. This summer and fall, Open Streets, the popular car-free event series, will return to Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury, Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester, and Hyde Park Ave. and River Street in Hyde Park. Additionally, on October 18, Mattapan will welcome Open Streets for the first time, with a stretch of Blue Hill Ave. closed to vehicular traffic to create room for community and play. Complementing Open Streets, Newbury Street will be again closed to vehicular traffic on 10 Sundays from July 13 to September 21 as well as one Sunday during the holiday shopping season on December 7.

Open Streets allow local businesses to expand into the street and safely make space for music, games, bicycling, and community tabling in Boston’s neighborhoods. During Open Newbury, thousands of pedestrians enjoy food, shopping, and dining along the mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Mass. Ave. in the Back Bay. These events build on Mayor Wu’s commitment to reimagining our streets and making Boston the best city in the country for families.

“I’m excited to announce the lineup for our fourth annual summer of Open Streets. When we see streets shut down to car traffic, community gets to take over, small businesses have tables out in the street, kids are running back and forth, music, dancing, food, it’s the best of what our public spaces look like,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Open Streets is all about creating opportunities for neighbors to spend time together and show off everything that makes your neighborhood special, to deepen relationships on your block and across communities.”

All Open Streets events take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 9:00 a.m. and reopen at 4:00 p.m. Parking will be prohibited along the route from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year’s Open Streets dates are as follows:

Saturday, July 12 | Roxbury | Blue Hill Ave. from Warren Street to Quincy Street

Sunday, August 10 | Hyde Park | Hyde Park Ave. and River Street to Fairmount Street and Davison Street

Sunday, September 14 | Dorchester | Dorchester Ave. from Ashmont Street to Adams Street

Saturday, October 18 | Mattapan | Blue Hill Ave. from River Street to Babson Street

Sunday, November 2 | Jamaica Plain | Centre Street from Lamartine to South Street

During Open Newbury, Newbury Street will be car-free from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Parking will be prohibited along the route beginning at 5:00 a.m. This year’s Open Newbury dates are as follows:

Sunday, July 13

Sunday, July 20

Sunday, July 27

Sunday, August 3

Sunday, August 10

Sunday, August 17

Sunday, August 24

Sunday, September 7

Sunday, September 14

Sunday, September 21

Sunday, December 7

"Opening our streets makes it possible for residents to engage with their neighborhood in a new way, or to explore a new part of the City for the first time,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “We've seen how local communities can flourish when we create a safe environment for walking, biking, and recreation. I'm excited for this year's expansion of the program."

“Our annual Open Streets events give us an opportunity to make Mayor Wu’s vision of Boston as a home for everyone a lived reality,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “This safe, successful, and celebratory event amplifies the neighborly spirit of our communities, and continues to bring needed customers and capital to our local small businesses. Our team is grateful to be able to work with our colleagues across the City as well as our partners in the community to make this hallmark event part of the fabric of the Boston experience.”

Over the course of the 2025 season, the City will engage residents and small business owners in other neighborhoods to determine if there are additional opportunities to expand the reach of Open Streets.

“Places for community gathering and belonging are incredibly important in these tumultuous times, and I’m proud our city is creating the space to showcase our neighborhoods’ brilliance, talents, and entrepreneurial spirit,” said State Senator Liz Miranda. “Open Streets has become an important annual celebration that we are proud of and we’re thrilled to see the addition of Mattapan in this year’s schedule!”

“I’m thrilled that Open Streets is coming to Mattapan,” said State Representative Brandy Fluker-Reid. “This celebration is a beautiful way to uplift the culture, creativity, and community spirit that make Mattapan special. It’s an opportunity for families to connect, for small businesses to shine, and for all of us to come together in joy and pride. I’m grateful to the City for recognizing the vibrancy of Mattapan and including us in this year’s lineup.”

"I am very excited for the return of Open Streets because community members are very excited about the return of Open Streets,” said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “The local vendors, the children's activities, the joy - they all work together to activate our neighborhoods and transform streets into gathering spots for young and old. It's a reminder that our streets and urban design should be about people, and how we bring them together."

“We are so excited to finally have Open Streets coming to Mattapan! Our streets are not just for cars—they’re for people, for families, and for the community to come together, celebrate, and enjoy everything our neighborhood has to offer,” said City Councilor Enrique Pepén. “This is a powerful step toward reclaiming public space and making it more accessible, vibrant, and inclusive. Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible—we can’t wait to see Mattapan come alive on Open Streets day!”

"I'm thrilled to see a plan for Open Streets, and the expansion of these days across the city. Connecting our Main Streets storefronts to customers is a great way to build community, increase business, and activate our neighborhoods,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell.

The annual Open Streets series started during the summer of 2022 in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Roxbury. Open Streets Series contractor Shana Bryant Consulting, a Black- and woman-owned small business, works with the City of Boston to execute all events.

"I want to extend my deepest thanks to the City of Boston, the Mayor’s Office, the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and our incredible partners in the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the opportunity to lead Open Streets Boston,” said Shana Bryant. “I'm especially thrilled to see Mattapan added to the route—my mom has been a homeowner there for over 30 years, so this feels deeply personal. This work is truly a privilege. We get to create joyful experiences, support hundreds of local vendors and partners, and help power Boston’s creative economy. We don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

Open Newbury was launched as a pilot in 2016. The City works with small business owners and residents of Back Bay to continuously improve the program. Traditionally held in the warmer months, last year the City expanded Open Newbury to winter dates to make holiday shopping more vibrant and support small businesses.

"The Back Bay Association welcomes the return of Open Newbury and appreciates the opportunity it brings for businesses to appeal to, and engage with visitors in unique ways," said Meg Mainzer-Cohen, President and Executive Director of the Back Bay Association. "The restaurants, retailers, and service businesses along the iconic street, and the entire Back Bay area, benefit from the exposure that Open Newbury provides and through the draw of new visitors, especially those who may not otherwise shop or dine in the neighborhood."

Open Streets programming varies by neighborhood, but all events will feature food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, crafts, interactive games, photo installations, exclusive performances and activations, and Pedicabs. For Open Newbury, the City encourages Newbury Street businesses to activate their outdoor spaces with programming such as family-friendly activities, pop-up parklets, and brand activations.

“Open Streets is an intergenerational, family-friendly event that represents the city's investment in Mattapan's vibrant people, organizations, and businesses,” said Community Engagement Chief Brianna Millor. “We are thrilled for the community to embrace this transformative event, which is rooted in joy and connection for everyone."

“We’ve participated in Open Streets every single year! It’s so beautiful to be in community with grown-ups and kids, laughing, dancing, singing and creating together. We look forward to it every year,” said Kyia and Al Watkins, owners of At Peace Arts.

Open Streets are community-oriented events, and welcome local volunteers. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, and other ways to get involved, visit the Open Streets webpage.

Learn more about the Open Streets 2025 series. Learn more about Open Newbury.