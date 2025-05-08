Small Canadian Brand, Big Inspiration: KINeSYS Sunscreen Announces 2025 Champions

KINeSYS Champions: 40+ athletes protected by Canada’s Sunscreen.

Real brand ambassadors. Real stories. 40 athletes and outdoor enthusiasts protected by Canada’s Sunscreen.

These ambassadors aren’t just faces on a screen. They’re real people, passionate about movement and sun protection, and they’ve helped shape who we are as a brand.” — Lisa Heggie

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KINeSYS Performance Sunscreen , a small but mighty Canadian-made brand, is proud to unveil the 2025 KINeSYS Champions —an inspiring group of over 40 athletes, coaches, outdoor lovers, and active families from across North America.Now in its sixth year, the KINeSYS Champions Brand Ambassador Program continues to celebrate real people living active lifestyles, all while staying protected under the sun. From Canada’s rugged mountain trails to U.S. pickleball courts and running routes, our Champions embody what KINeSYS is all about: sun safety, performance, and showing up however you perform.While the past quarter has brought its share of challenges, KINeSYS has remained grounded in its mission. As a family-owned, Canadian-made brand , we’re proud to be small, scrappy, and committed to the community that has supported us for over two decades. Unlike mass-market or pharmaceutical giants, we’re focused on performance-driven sunscreen trusted by people who live life outdoors.“Being small allows us to stay connected—to our customers, to our Champions, and to what matters most,” says Lisa Heggie, Co-Owner of KINeSYS. “These ambassadors aren’t just faces on a screen. They’re real people, passionate about movement and sun protection, and they’ve helped shape who we are as a brand.”The 2025 Champions are as varied as the terrain they train on. From competitive runners, cyclists, and paddlers, to personal trainers, youth coaches, and outdoor-loving parents, each Champion brings a unique voice and story to the KINeSYS community. This year’s group includes individuals from across Canada and the U.S., all united by a love for movement and a shared commitment to healthy skin and outdoor living.KINeSYS Champions aren’t paid influencers—they’re everyday athletes who believe in our products because they use them. Many of them rely on Champion favourites including the world's first Informed Sport sunscreen, SPF 50 Fragrance Free Spray Sunscreen120ml/4oz, which delivers our highest level of protection with over 700 sprays per bottle and SPF 30 Mango Scented Spray Sunscreen 30ml/1oz, a compact option perfect for running vests and gym bags with a light, tropical scent.“Whether you're competing in a marathon or chasing kids in the park, our Champions prove there’s no single way to ‘perform,’” says Wade Heggie, Co-Owner of KINeSYS. “And no matter how you move, we’re here to keep you protected.”With over 40 Champions chosen for 2025, KINeSYS continues to build a grassroots movement of sun-smart, active people who value a sunscreen formulated for sport and performance-tested protection. As demand grows in both Canada and the U.S., KINeSYS remains committed to formulating SPF products that reflect the brand’s core values: authenticity, quality, and community.For more about the KINeSYS Champions and the stories behind the faces, visit:

