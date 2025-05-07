New York Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes After Repeatedly Assaulting Jewish Victims

An indictment was unsealed today in the Southern District of New York charging Tarek Bazrouk 20, of New York, New York, with three counts of committing hate crimes in connection with his repeated assaults of Jewish victims in New York City between 2024 and 2025. Bazrouk was arrested this morning and will be presented later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.

“The Civil Rights Division will continue to relentlessly pursue allegations of antisemitic violence and will not stop until justice is served for the victims and their families,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership, we will use all available resources to investigate and charge those who target and assault others because of their faith.”

“As alleged, on three separate occasions, Tarek Bazrouk deliberately targeted and assaulted Jewish victims at protests relating to the Israel/Gaza war,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York. “Despite being arrested after each incident, Bazrouk allegedly remained undeterred and quickly returned to using violence to target Jews in New York City. This Office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of hate crimes and will aggressively prosecute those who spread bigotry and discrimination through violence.”

According to court documents, other public filings, and statements previously made on the record in this case, over the course of approximately nine months, Bazrouk physically assaulted three Jewish individuals at protests concerning the Israel/Gaza war. First, on April 15, 2024, Bazrouk — while wearing a green headband typically worn by Hamas terrorists — attended a protest concerning the Israel/Gaza war in Lower Manhattan, outside the New York Stock Exchange. During the protest, Bazrouk was arrested by officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) after lunging at a group of pro-Israel protestors. As Bazrouk was being escorted to an NYPD vehicle, Bazrouk kicked a different individual — Victim-1, a Jewish college student — in the stomach. At the time of the assault, Victim-1 was standing near other Jewish protestors, who were wearing kippahs (that is, brimless skullcaps traditionally worn by Jewish men), carrying Israeli flags, and singing Jewish songs.

Approximately eight months later, on Dec. 9, 2024, Bazrouk assaulted another individual at a protest relating to the Israel/Gaza war next to a university campus in upper Manhattan. The victim of the second assault — Victim-2 — is a Jewish student who attended the nearby university. On the date of the assault, Victim-2 and his brother were wearing kippahs, Victim-2 had an Israeli flag draped around his shoulders, and Victim-2 was singing Jewish songs. As the protest continued, Bazrouk — with his mouth covered — stole an Israeli flag from Victim-2’s brother and fled. After Victim-2 and his brother followed Bazrouk through a crowd to retrieve the flag, Bazrouk snuck up beside Victim-2 and struck him in the face with a closed fist.

Roughly one month later, on Jan. 6, 2025, Bazrouk assaulted a third Jewish victim — Victim-3 — at a protest concerning the Israel/Gaza war near 1st Avenue and East 18th Street in Manhattan. At this protest, Victim-3 was wearing an Israeli flag around his shoulders, a hat with an Israeli flag, and a chain with a Jewish star. During the protest, Bazrouk, who was wearing a keffiyeh on his face, made contact with Victim-3’s shoulder and wrapped his foot around Victim-3’s ankle. Victim-3 attempted to push BAZROUK away and cursed at him. Bazrouk then punched Victim-3 in the nose with a closed fist.

“Over the course of nine months, Tarek Bazrouk allegedly targeted and violently attacked multiple Jewish victims in a series of physical assaults, while demonstrating a pattern of supporting anti-Semitic terrorist organizations,” said Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia of the FBI New York Field Office. “These alleged hate crimes not only violated the victims’ ability to exercise their first amendment rights, but also intimidated and sparked fear among a broader population. The FBI won’t tolerate this behavior and will apprehend any individual who commits a federal crime seeking to harm others for their religious beliefs.”

“As alleged, Tarek Bazrouk deliberately set out to harm Jewish New Yorkers — targeting them at protests, singling them out, and assaulting them for nothing more than their identity,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “The NYPD worked closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to track him down and ensure he faces real consequences. Antisemitism and all forms of bigotry have no home here in New York — period. New Yorkers of all faiths are welcome to live and worship in our city freely, and we will never stop fighting to protect that right.”

According to court documents, pursuant to judicially authorized warrants, law enforcement subsequently searched a cellphone used by Bazrouk. Evidence from that device revealed Bazrouk’s anti-Semitic bias and his support for anti-Jewish terrorist groups including Hamas, demonstrating his motivation for repeatedly assaulting Jewish victims. In text messages, for example, Bazrouk identified himself as a “Jew hater,” labeled Jews as “worthless,” extorted “Allah” to “get us rid of [Jews],” called an acquittance a “Fucking Jew,” and told a friend to “slap that bitch” in reference to a woman with an Israeli sticker on her laptop. Bazrouk also told a friend that he was “mad happy” to have learned that certain of his family members overseas are part of Hamas. Bazrouk’s phone was also littered with pro-Hamas and pro-Hizballah propaganda, showing his support for organizations that have murdered thousands of Jews and Israelis.

Bazrouk is charged with three counts of committing hate crimes, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The maximum potential penalties in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI and thanked the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD for their assistance.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by the Office’s Civil Rights Unit in the Criminal Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sam Adelsberg and Jim Ligtenberg for the Southern District of New York are in charge of the prosecution.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.