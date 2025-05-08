Hey!Booth Makes An Exciting Comeback—Now Booking in Los Angeles & Orange County

The official logo of Hey!Booth, Southern California’s premier photo and video booth rental company, bringing modern memories and elevated event experiences to life across Los Angeles and Orange County. The Hey!Booth lineup—Social Lite, Classic Glam, and Spin Star 360—turning every event into a must-capture moment. Friends bring the energy at a themed party, captured by Hey!Booth—where vibrant backdrops and bold style turn every photo into a statement. Celebration meets silliness in this fun bridal party shot captured by Hey!Booth—where even the most elegant events come with a side of unforgettable laughter. Festival fun in full swing—friends strike a pose with playful props in a bright, branded setup by Hey!Booth, perfect for brand activations and influencer events.

Redesigned. Reimagined. Ready to Party.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a brief hiatus, Hey!Booth —Southern California’s favorite photo booth experience—is back and better than ever. Now open for bookings across Los Angeles and Orange County, the relaunch ushers in a new era of modern memories and elevated event experiences, offering a full lineup of innovative photo booths tailored to weddings, brand activations, influencer events, corporate functions, film premieres, red carpets, music festivals, and everything in between.Combining modern and sleek aesthetics with professional-grade tech, Hey!Booth transforms every event into a share-worthy moment. Known for turning even the simplest gathering into a visual highlight reel, the brand’s signature motto says it best: "Not just photos... It’s a party in every frame!""Our goal was never just to set up a camera in the corner,” said owner John Pascha. “We exist to create memories that never fade—captured, shared, and remembered with joy long after the party is over,” he added.Meet the New Lineup· Classic Glam – A crowd favorite. This open-air booth features crisp photo quality, modern backdrops, fun props, instant printing, and on-site host. Ideal for weddings, upscale soirées, and corporate events.· Social Lite – Designed for the digital age. This compact, iPad-based booth delivers flawless selfies, Boomerangs, GIFs, and instant social media sharing—perfect for pop-ups, nightlife, and influencer events.· Spin Star 360 – The ultimate immersive experience. A rotating camera captures cinematic slow-motion video clips, enhanced with branded overlays, music, and effects. Great for upscale events, festivals, product launches, and anything meant to go viral.Customized Packages. Professional Service. Unforgettable Fun.Whether it’s branded overlays for a corporate launch or custom backdrops for a milestone birthday, Hey!Booth offers fully customizable packages to meet the vibe and vision of each event. Features include:· Unlimited prints and online private galleries· Branded content and sponsor integration· Friendly, professional hosts· Social sharing and instant downloads· Seamless setup and teardownFrom dreamy weddings and engagement parties to product launches, private parties, and high-energy festivals, Hey!Booth brings the magic. With packages to suit every style and budget, event planners and hosts can focus on what matters most—enjoying the moment.Book NowWith availability already filling up for summer and fall events, Hey!Booth invites clients old and new to say hey at www.heybooth.com , explore booth options, and get a personalized quote for their next unforgettable event.About Hey!BoothHey!Booth is a premier photo booth rental company based in Southern California, offering modern photo and video experiences for events of all kinds. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and fun, Hey!Booth turns ordinary events into extraordinary memories—one frame at a time.

