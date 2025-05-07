President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam

AZERBAIJAN, May 7 - On May 7, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the meeting, the sides noted that while diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam have existed for 30 years, friendly ties between the two nations date back to the late 1950s. They fondly recalled the visit of President Ho Chi Minh of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam to Azerbaijan and the visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam during his tenure in the leadership of the USSR.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon his own visit to Vietnam and underlined that the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership during General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Azerbaijan served to elevate bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

The conversation underscored the importance of promptly convening a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and taking concrete steps to implement agreed-upon tasks.

The leaders discussed energy and joint investment projects, noting the significant potential for cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian fields. They also exchanged views on collaboration in areas such as security, defense, and combating cybercrime, emphasizing the need to deepen ties across all sectors.

The meeting also touched upon cooperation within the framework of the UN, CICA, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.

The Vietnamese side expressed interest in diversifying its export routes, noting the potential offered by the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

Both sides recalled that Vietnam had endured occupation in its history, achieving territorial integrity and sovereignty through a war of liberation. Similarly, Azerbaijan had suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, regaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty through the Patriotic War.

Secretary General To Lam expressed Vietnam's deep appreciation for Azerbaijan's support both during its struggle for independence and in the subsequent nation-building and reconstruction efforts.

During the conversation, they recalled that Vietnamese students once studied in Azerbaijan and noted that many of them now play an important role in Vietnam's development. To Lam also emphasized that an Azerbaijan-educated Vietnamese Alumni Association is currently active in Vietnam.

Cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam was also discussed at the meeting.

Secretary General To Lam extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev to visit Vietnam, which the President gratefully accepted.