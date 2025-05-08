iink Welcomes Sunondo Ghosh, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer to Spearhead AI Innovation and Engineering Excellence

Get Paid

Engineering Veteran to Lead Ambitious Product Roadmap

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iink Payments, the pioneering FinTech company transforming how property & casualty insurance claims payments are processed and funded, proudly announces the appointment of Sunondo Ghosh, Ph.D. as its new Chief Technology Officer. With more than 25 years of engineering and executive leadership experience spanning AI, SaaS, insurance, financial services, and consumer tech, Dr. Ghosh is set to lead iink’s technology strategy and product innovation into its next phase of growth.

Dr. Ghosh is an accomplished technology leader who has worked alongside industry visionaries to scale startups, re-architect enterprise systems, and deliver breakthrough AI applications. His background includes roles with marquee organizations including Intuit, Ellie Mae, and Percipient.ai.

“Sunondo has built and scaled engineering organizations from the ground up, led major product launches, and mentored teams from 2 to 60+ engineers. He joins iink at the perfect time to advance our ambitious product roadmap.” said Scott Fleszar, iink CEO.

The iink platform helps property owners, contractors, public adjusters, and attorneys automate and digitize the otherwise tedious and manual process of getting P&C insurance claim checks processed and paid. As of March, the company has helped over 30,000 unique stakeholders process over $1.7 billion of insurance claim checks.

“Usage and reliance of the iink platform by our customers is at an all-time high. Our plans to release additional innovative features and functionality align with Sunondo coming aboard," said Tom McGrath, iink Chief Product Officer. “His deep expertise in Generative AI, scalable systems architecture, and intelligent automation will add more velocity to our mission to simplify insurance claims payments and unlock faster funding for contractors, public adjusters, attorneys, and policyholders. He’s a builder, a strategist, and a technologist who deeply understands how to leverage AI to solve real world problems. And his strong background in FinTech - including mortgage, banking, insurance, and payments - will help extend iink’s market leading position. ”

“iink sits at the intersection of fintech, insurtech, and AI—three domains I’m deeply passionate about,” said Dr. Ghosh. “I’m excited to join a mission-driven company that’s rethinking how insurance claim payments move through the ecosystem. There’s a huge opportunity to build intelligent, agent-driven systems that reduce friction and speed up access to funds for those who need them most.”

A lifelong technologist and innovator, Dr. Ghosh holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh, and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT-BHU). His early successes at Intuit — building scalable financial systems that supported

millions of users — set the stage for a career defined by engineering excellence, high-performance teams, and the scalable application of AI.

As CTO, Dr. Ghosh will oversee iink’s engineering, product, and AI strategy, driving innovation and delivering on the company’s vision to make complex insurance claim disbursements seamless and transparent.

About iink

iink, Corp develops and operates a homeowner’s claims and endorsements management platform. The company provides document review, insurance claims, mortgages, insurance payments, endorsement package submission, and insurance services. Its platform also allows its users to access property insurance payments for restoration professionals and enables payees to endorse and disburse funds electronically.

For more information about iink, please visit https://iink.com/.

