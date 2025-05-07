Joint statement on the Israeli plan to expand its military operations in Gaza

SLOVENIA, May 7 - A further military escalation in Gaza will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population and threaten the lives of the hostages that remain in captivity.

We firmly reject any demographic or territorial change in Gaza, including any scheme that would force or facilitate the permanent displacement of its population, which would be in violation of international law. We also strongly oppose a system that does not ensure that the entire population gets access to humanitarian aid. Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, which belongs to the Palestinian people.

For more than two months, Israeli authorities have blocked all humanitarian aid and commercial supplies from reaching the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza. Despite repeated calls on Israel to lift these measures and to facilitate relief, Israel has instead further tightened, rather than eased, the measures. We call on Israel to immediately lift the blockade. It is essential to facilitate relief for all civilians in need, without discrimination, and to follow the other humanitarian principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality.

Together, we call on the Israeli authorities to show restraint. We further call on Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

What is needed more urgently than ever is a resumption of a ceasefire, and the unconditional release of all hostages. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the two-state solution — Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland

Simon Harris, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland

Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg

Espen Barth Eide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway

Tanja Fajon, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain