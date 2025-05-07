ICYMI: Governor Shapiro is Creating Jobs, Driving Economic Growth, and Building Shovel-Ready Sites Through the PA SITES Program, Investing $64 Million in 11 Projects Across the Commonwealth

“It gives us the ability to develop and proactively market new ‘shovel-ready’ sites – something that’s absolutely critical for attracting new employers.” “The support of federal, state, and local leaders, and a lot of forward thinkers, have made things happen. The shovel-ready SITES plan from Gov. Shapiro is a shot in the arm for Bedford County.” “The success we’ve experienced in the past has been the result of a strong partnership with the Commonwealth. Thanks to this investment, we’re back in the game.”

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro is delivering real economic progress across the Commonwealth — awarding $64 million to jumpstart development at 11 strategic sites through the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program. These investments will prepare hundreds of acres for business expansion, attract new companies, and create good-paying jobs across Pennsylvania.

The program aligns with the Shapiro Administration’s Economic Development Strategy and is a key part of Governor Shapiro’s broader plan to grow the economy and make Pennsylvania more competitive. By investing in shovel-ready sites, the Commonwealth is laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth and opportunity in every region for Pennsylvanians.

The first round of PA SITES funding includes:

Bedford County – $2.8 million to expand the Bedford County Business Park III with nine shovel-ready lots.

to expand the Bedford County Business Park III with nine shovel-ready lots. Berks County – $2.3 millio n to extend utilities at Southern Berks Industrial Park, prepping 107 acres.

n to extend utilities at Southern Berks Industrial Park, prepping 107 acres. Bucks County – $2 million to prepare the final 6.9 acres at Crownwood Industrial Park for a 100,000 sq. ft. facility.

to prepare the final 6.9 acres at Crownwood Industrial Park for a 100,000 sq. ft. facility. Cumberland County – $10.2 million to redevelop the former Frog Switch & Manufacturing Co. site in Carlisle.

to redevelop the former Frog Switch & Manufacturing Co. site in Carlisle. Dauphin County – $247,000 to plan the redevelopment of the Crawford Power Generation Station for potential aeronautical use.

to plan the redevelopment of the Crawford Power Generation Station for potential aeronautical use. Fayette County – $821,000 to kick off Phase I of the Lemont Rail Park site, opening 82 acres for industrial use.

to kick off Phase I of the Lemont Rail Park site, opening 82 acres for industrial use. Franklin County – $4.6 million to expand Wharf Road Industrial Park for advanced manufacturing.

to expand Wharf Road Industrial Park for advanced manufacturing. Luzerne County – $4.1 million loan to develop a 125,000 sq. ft. rail-connected site in Humboldt Industrial Park North.

loan to develop a 125,000 sq. ft. rail-connected site in Humboldt Industrial Park North. Philadelphia County – $30 million to develop the Navy Yard Greenway District for advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and commercial space.

to develop the Navy Yard Greenway District for advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and commercial space. Washington County – $250,000 to study the development of a 542-acre former mining site near PA Toll 43.

to study the development of a 542-acre former mining site near PA Toll 43. Westmoreland County – $6.9 million to rehabilitate two buildings at the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park.

This is just the beginning. DCED received 66 applications totaling over $377 million in requested funding and will continue awarding grants and loans, with more announcements expected later this year.

Bette Slayton, Bedford County Development Association President and CEO: “This grant is truly a game-changer. It gives us the ability to develop and proactively market new ‘shovel-ready’ sites — something that’s absolutely critical for attracting new employers. We’ve missed too many opportunities because we did not have sites that could accommodate a prospect’s needs. The success we’ve experienced in the past has been the result of a strong partnership with the Commonwealth. Thanks to this investment, we’re back in the game.”

Mike Stiles, Bedford County Commissioner: “The support of federal, state, and local leaders, and a lot of forward thinkers, have made things happen. BCDA has put the plans in place to react when opportunity arises. The shovel-ready sites plan from Gov. Shapiro is a shot in the arm for Bedford County.”

Mark Seltzer, Managing Director of Ensemble, the lead developer at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia: “This investment accelerates our shared vision to create pad-ready sites to continue to attract top-tier businesses and position Philadelphia as a national hub for advanced industries.”

L. Michael Ross, President of Franklin County Area Development Corporation: “The FCADC is honored to receive this $4.6 million in PA Sites funding—a catalytic investment that will propel the full development of the final 20.5 acres at Wharf Road Industrial Park. This is a major leap forward for our region’s industrial readiness and economic future. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Representative Chad Reichard, whose tireless advocacy and leadership made this award possible.”

State Senator Steve Santarsiero: “The PA SITES investment in Bristol Township will boost the local economy through the creation of new jobs, tax revenue and the expansion of local industrial economic activity. I enthusiastically supported this funding award and applaud Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger’s partnership in boosting economic potential here in Bucks County.”

State Representative Tina Davis: “This grant will allow Bristol Township to take a key step forward in preparing the Crownwood Industrial Park for future industrial use. By making this site shovel-ready, we’re improving our ability to attract new businesses and support job growth. I appreciate the Commonwealth’s investment in our region and the practical approach PA SITES is taking to strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic foundation. I was proud to advocate for this project and help ensure our community is positioned for long-term economic success.”

See some of what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the PA SITES program:

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal at Governor Shapiro’s Budget website and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, and be sure to tag local small business on social media with the hashtags #PASmallBiz25 and #SmallBusinessWeek.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #