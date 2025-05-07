MACAU, May 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index was 202.4 in the first quarter of 2025, down by 2.1% quarter-on-quarter. The index for existing residential units (221.7) decreased by 0.7% from the previous quarter; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (267.2) reduced by 3.7% while the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (210.2) rose by 0.2%.

In terms of three consecutive months, the overall residential property price index for January - March 2025 held steady compared to the previous period (December 2024 - February 2025). The index for the Macao Peninsula increased by 0.7% while that for Taipa & Coloane dropped by 2.5%.

The index for existing residential units went down by 0.5% from the previous period; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane dipped by 4.2% while the index for the Macao Peninsula grew by 0.7%. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 3.7%, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less increased by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units dropped by 2.2%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 4.2% and 1.4% respectively from the previous period. On the other hand, the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 0.3%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with more than seven storeys dropped by 2%, whereas the index for those with seven storeys or less rose by 2.8%.

In comparison with January - March 2024, the overall residential property price index for January - March 2025 decreased by 10.6%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 10.5% and 11.4% respectively.