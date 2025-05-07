New Book Empowers Minority Entrepreneurs with Fortune 500 Sales Strategies

Greg Winston, Author, From Hustle to Empire! The Minority Business Owner’s Path to Wealth Greg Winston, Author, From Hustle to Empire! The Minority Business Owner’s Path to Wealth Greg Winston, Author, From Hustle to Empire! The Minority Business Owner’s Path to Wealth

This is the book I wish I had when I started. Our community has been told to hustle—but not how to scale. I’m changing that.” — Greg Winston, Author, From Hustle to Empire!

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold response to the rollback of DEI initiatives and the persistent revenue gap facing minority-owned businesses, business strategist and former Fortune 500 consultant Greg Winston announces the release of a groundbreaking new book: From Hustle to Empire! The Minority Business Owner’s Path to Wealth , available now in paperback and eBook.Drawing from over two decades of experience consulting industry leaders like Nike, Bank of America, Boeing, and Chicago Title,Winston delivers an action-oriented guide designed to help minority entrepreneurs break free from the grind of hustle culture and build scalable, profitable companies.“This is the book I wish I had when I started,” says Winston a former top sales executive at Xerox and management leader at CBS and Warner Bros. “Our community has been told to hustle—but not how to scale. I’m changing that.”A Blueprint for Economic EmpowermentSpanning 130 pages and organized into 8 laser-focused chapters, From Hustle to Empire! offers:• Proven Fortune 500 sales frameworks adapted for small businesses• Fast-action tools designed to generate revenue in as little as 30 days• Practical strategies to overcome barriers in capital, systems, and scale• Real-world stories of minority entrepreneurs who built six- and seven-figure businessesThe book is more than motivational—it’s operational.“We’ve created a manual that takes the guesswork out of scaling a minority business,” says Winston. “This is for founders who want to win—not just work hard.”From Poverty to PowerRaised in poverty, Winston earned an athletic scholarship, a college degree, and climbed into executive leadership before launching a consulting career that brought real results to corporate America. Now, he brings those same frameworks to underserved entrepreneurs.“We can’t wait to be invited into rooms we’ve already outworked. This book shows us how to build our own rooms—and how to monetize them.”What’s NextThe book release is the first step in a larger initiative that includes:• A training course built around the book’s core frameworks• A national speaking tour focused on empowering minority-owned businesses• Strategic partnerships with business incubators and investor networksAvailabilityFrom Hustle to Empire! The Minority Business Owner’s Path to Wealth - now available on Hustle2Empire.com Media Kit, interviews, and event bookings:Greg Winstongreg@gregwinston.com(901) 663-0700Hustle2Empire.comAbout the AuthorGreg Winston is a nationally recognized business strategist, speaker, and former executive at Xerox, CBS, and Warner Bros. Over the past 20 years, he has helped some of the world’s largest brands grow through sales innovation—and is now focused on helping minority founders build scalable, wealth-generating businesses.

