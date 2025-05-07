AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 9 a.m. PDT as a virtual meeting accessible at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMD2025. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed during the meeting.

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are in AMD’s 2025 Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement and AMD’s Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed at ir.amd.com.

The real-time audio webcast of the meeting will be available at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMD2025. A replay of the audio webcast can be accessed at ir.amd.com approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for up to one year after the meeting.

