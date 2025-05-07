INVESTOR DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - FLNC

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Class A common stock between October 28, 2021 and February 10, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, May 12, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned Kramer v. Fluence Energy, Inc., No. 25-cv-00634 (E.D. Va.), the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit charges Fluence Energy and certain of Fluence Energy’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A previously filed complaint is captioned Abramov v. Fluence Energy, Inc., No. 25-cv-00444 (E.D. Va.).

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fluence Energy is a global provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewable energy and storage.

The Fluence Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a material portion of Fluence Energy’s energy storage products suffered from defective design, installation, operational, and/or maintenance issues; (ii) Fluence Energy had repeatedly failed to adequately address known product defects and installation errors, and/or failed to honor outstanding warranty obligations Fluence Energy owed to its customers; (iii) the efficacy and safety of Fluence Energy’s energy storage products and Fluence Energy’s ability to timely deliver projects to its customers’ satisfaction had been materially overstated; (iv) as a result, Fluence Energy’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted gross profit margins were artificially inflated throughout the Class Period; and (v) consequently, Fluence Energy was exposed to material undisclosed risks of reputational and financial harm, including through loss of business from current and/or prospective clients.

On December 20, 2023 Energy Storage News published an article revealing that Fluence Energy’s work on its Diablo project had suffered from a “litany of ‘defects, deficiencies, and failures.’” The article detailed several alleged defects and chronic failures that plagued the Diablo project, including, inter alia, that: (i) Fluence Energy’s project control system responded slowly or inaccurately, causing California’s system operator to temporarily remove the project from the service markets; (ii) Fluence Energy’s proprietary systems failed to function properly, requiring project owners to resort to alternative technologies not designed for that purpose, resulting in costly inefficiencies; (iii) Fluence Energy’s inverters failed 27 times within a short 1-month period, just 2 months after project delivery; and (iv) the occurrence of 2 arc flashes created the risk of serious harm and injury. Beyond these significant defects, the article revealed that Fluence Energy had delivered the Diablo project approximately eight months after it was contractually due and repeatedly failed to timely address and resolve related warranty claims. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy Class A common stock fell more than 15%.

Then, on February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a research report revealing that Fluence Energy had prematurely sold its sixth-generation technology before the design of the technology had been completed. The report disclosed that this failure had contributed to the operational mishaps that had occurred at Fluence Energy’s installed projects, including the Diablo project. In addition, the research report revealed that a Siemens’ affiliate, Siemens Energy Inc., had filed a lawsuit against Fluence Energy for fraud, misrepresentation, and a host of engineering and design failures with respect to a project located in Antioch, California. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy Class A common stock fell more than 13%.

Thereafter, on November 25, 2024, Fluence Energy reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2024 (“4Q24 Release”). The 4Q24 Release issued annual revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 48% at the midpoint of the range. The 4Q24 Release revealed that only 65% of Fluence Energy’s fiscal 2025 revenue guidance (at the midpoint) was “covered by the Company’s current backlog,” indicating that Fluence Energy did not have sufficient work contracted and would need to secure additional new orders to meet its revenue targets. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy Class A common stock fell approximately 22% over a two-day trading period.

Finally, on February 10, 2025, Fluence Energy reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025 (“1Q25 Release”). The 1Q25 Release revealed that Fluence Energy was reducing its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, representing a reduction of approximately $600 million at the midpoint. The 1Q25 Release further revealed that the guidance revision was the result of “‘customer driven delays’” in executing outstanding contracts and “‘competitive pressures.’” The 1Q25 Release further revealed that quarterly revenue of $187 million significantly missed consensus estimates of $363 million by nearly 48%, representing a significant departure from the already muted expectations set by Fluence Energy’s “back-end loaded” revenue cadence disclosed during the prior quarter. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy Class A common stock fell more than 52% over a three-day trading period.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Fluence Energy Class A common stock during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit.

