New Toll Brothers Copperhaven Model Home Opens in West Jordan, Utah

Exclusive community offers single-family homes with access to a robust selection of amenities in sought-after West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the new model home at its Copperhaven by Toll Brothers community located in the heart of West Jordan, Utah. The professionally decorated Millcreek model home is now open for tours at 5984 W Eric Mountain Ln in West Jordan.

Copperhaven by Toll Brothers offers single-story and two-story homes ranging from approximately 3,740 to 4,900+ square feet with modern farmhouse, prairie, and modern architecture and open-concept floor plans ideal for entertaining. Toll Brothers homeowners in Copperhaven will select from expansive home designs to create their dream home with 2 to 7 bedrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Accessory dwelling unit options (ADUs) are available on select home designs, allowing for a separate, private residence perfect for multigenerational living or earning rental income. Homes in Copperhaven are priced from the upper $700,000s.





“The newly opened Millcreek model home showcases the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Copperhaven, and serves as an inspiration for the finish selections that our customers will experience first-hand at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community. Quick move-in homes by Toll Brothers are already under construction, providing home shoppers with the opportunity to step inside their home and experience the floorplan, home site, and views first-hand. Customers also enjoy the luxury of having a home professionally designed from the ground up by the same award-winning designers who bring the stunning Toll Brothers model homes to life.

Copperhaven by Toll Brothers is centrally located near Ron Wood Regional Park, and offers proximity to New Bingham Highway, Mountain View Corridor, employment centers, shopping, and recreation.

For more information on Copperhaven by Toll Brothers, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967bb212-b5db-4f4a-a476-ea8eaf189f73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2f8e7b3-5f8c-4d76-b8c7-2562c5a5f58c

