Electricity Supply Rates for Pepco Customers to Increase Starting June 1, 2025

Customers Encouraged to Explore Energy Efficiency and Utility Discount Programs and Manage Usage Ahead of June 1st

Washington D.C., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepco’s Standard Office Service (SOS) customers will see an increase in electricity supply rates effective June 1, 2025, as set by the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) in Formal Case No. 1017, Order No. 22412.

“With summer 2025 quickly approaching, and residents typically using more electricity, we encourage our consumers to plan for higher utility costs. Customers will need to be more intentional in their energy consumption, make their home more energy efficient, compare rates with competitive electric suppliers, and apply for consumer assistance programs,” Commission Chairman Emile C. Thompson said.

The Commission reviewed Pepco’s updated electricity supply rates, working to balance affordability and service quality against the realities of a competitive electricity market. Factors contributing to this rate increase include the retirement of generating facilities across the regional electric wholesale market, more electric wholesale market rules (helping to ensure that generating plants are available when needed), increasing requirements for renewable energy, and increasing demand for electricity by new, high-usage regional data centers.

The new electricity supply rates include:

Residential customers using 614 kWh a month will see an average monthly bill increase of approximately $20.81, or 17.7%, in their supply charges. The increase for master metered customers in the electric energy charge portion will be $13.49, or 17.2% in the total monthly bill. Small commercial customers will experience an average monthly bill increase of 16.1%. Large commercial customers will experience an average monthly bill increase of 12.1%.



For customers who purchase their electric energy supply through third-party suppliers, the cost of electricity is also likely to increase, but the increase will vary and depend on the specific third-party supplier contract terms.

Resources and assistance programs

As energy costs rise, it’s essential that residents know how to read and understand their electric bills. The Commission has developed a video that breaks down a typical Pepco bill to help residents manage their energy cost and usage.

The Commission also urges residents to manage energy usage and improve their home’s energy efficiency by using ENERGY STAR® appliances, sealing air leaks, setting thermostats to energy-efficient temperatures, and switching to LED lighting. Simple habit changes can help save money on electric bills. The Commission’s Summer Ready DC campaign equips residents with a checklist to prepare their homes for high temperatures, tips on lowering electric bills, and available utility assistance and energy-efficiency programs.

For more information, visit the Commission’s SOS Rates webpage or contact the Commission’s Office of Consumer Services at (202) 626-5120.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

Whitney Douglas Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 202-626-5100 wdouglas@psc.dc.gov

