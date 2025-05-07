Submit Release
Teekay Corporation Ltd. First Quarter 2025 Business Update; and Declares a Special Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported a business update for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The business update and Teekay Group’s earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $1.00 per outstanding common share. This dividend is payable on July 16, 2025 to all Teekay shareholders of record on July 2, 2025.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 56 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,300 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

