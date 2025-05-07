Texas Capital Announces Expansion of Corporate and Investment Banking Division

Significant platform investments support advisory, capital markets and trading capabilities

DALLAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Securities, a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), today announced a significant expansion of the services offered by its Corporate and Investment Bank. The additions to personnel and corresponding enhancements in capabilities build upon the firm’s existing industry-focused Corporate Banking expertise, with significant impact on the breadth and reach of the Investment Bank in advisory and capital markets services. With the addition of professionals across Investment Banking Coverage, Equity Sales and Trading, Equity Research and Corporate Access, Texas Capital has further solidified its status as the premier full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas.

“We continue to build product and industry expertise on a platform that values integrity, high-quality advice and delivering tangible results for our clients,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “Today’s announcement reflects our dedication to serving as the ‘first call’ for business owners, executives and public company Boards of Directors seeking financial services and solutions.”

Adding to a deep bench of industry veterans and other newly hired personnel, Texas Capital’s key recent senior hires include:

Capital Markets

Robert (Bob) Chen joined Texas Capital from Guggenheim Partners​ to lead the Capital Markets business, including leveraged finance, loan syndications, private capital, equity capital markets and financial sponsor coverage. He brings more than 30 years of experience leading leveraged finance teams across TMT, energy/power, consumer retail, telecom and FIG.

joined Texas Capital from Guggenheim Partners​ to lead the Capital Markets business, including leveraged finance, loan syndications, private capital, equity capital markets and financial sponsor coverage. He brings more than 30 years of experience leading leveraged finance teams across TMT, energy/power, consumer retail, telecom and FIG. Holly Smyth joined Texas Capital from B. Riley Securities to serve as Co-Head of Private Capital, advising private and public companies on debt capital structures. She brings 25 years of experience in debt capital markets and verticals including industrials, healthcare, consumer and business services.

Investment Banking Coverage

Jon Merriman joined Texas Capital from B. Riley Securities to lead Equities. He brings more than 35 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as Chief Business Officer focused on originating and executing transactions in equity capital markets and equities trading. He is a seasoned leader with deep experience in managing fast-growing organizations, having founded, grown and sold Merriman Holdings, Inc., a boutique investment banking platform.

joined Texas Capital from B. Riley Securities to lead Equities. He brings more than 35 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as Chief Business Officer focused on originating and executing transactions in equity capital markets and equities trading. He is a seasoned leader with deep experience in managing fast-growing organizations, having founded, grown and sold Merriman Holdings, Inc., a boutique investment banking platform. Ryan Bernath joined Texas Capital from B. Riley Securities to lead Investment Banking sector coverage. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as a Senior Managing Director focused on executing a wide range of mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions for large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap public companies. Prior to B. Riley, he was a senior investment banker at Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

Equity Sales, Trading & Research

Matthew (Matt) Johnson joined Texas Capital from Performance Edge Partners to lead Equity Sales, Trading & Research. He brings more than 25 years of experience managing equity businesses for top investment banking institutions, including Barclays and Lehman Brothers. He has helped build and restructure top-tier equity businesses and led trading teams ranked number one in block trading and consistently in the top five in Institutional Investor surveys.

joined Texas Capital from Performance Edge Partners to lead Equity Sales, Trading & Research. He brings more than 25 years of experience managing equity businesses for top investment banking institutions, including Barclays and Lehman Brothers. He has helped build and restructure top-tier equity businesses and led trading teams ranked number one in block trading and consistently in the top five in Institutional Investor surveys. Alex Rygiel joined Texas Capital from B. Riley Securities to lead Equity Research. He brings more than 30 years of experience in equity research, sales and trading with Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co. and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette.

joined Texas Capital from B. Riley Securities to lead Equity Research. He brings more than 30 years of experience in equity research, sales and trading with Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co. and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Deena Sullivan and Charles Moreau joined Texas Capital from Oppenheimer & Co. to co-lead Corporate Access. Each brings more than 20 years of experience facilitating impactful dialogue between public company clients and institutional investors, with prior roles encompassing sales, marketing, relationship management, corporate access, institutional equity sales and trading and equity capital markets.



To facilitate connectivity between Texas Capital clients and key financial centers in the United States, Texas Capital Securities today announced its intention to open offices in Los Angeles and Chicago and to relocate its office in New York City. Sales and trading, including corporate credit, public finance and equity underwriting and other activities, will continue to be conducted from Texas Capital’s trading floor in Dallas, Texas.

“Texas Capital is positioned to capitalize on our exceptional growth as we serve clients in Texas and beyond as a trusted advisor, intermediary and underwriter,” said Daniel Hoverman, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking. “Our ability to continue to attract market-leading talent, including to our Corporate and Investment Banking team, evidences our continued aspiration to be the dominant financial services firm in the state of Texas, while being relevant nationally and recognized internationally. The ongoing investments in our platform reflect our vision and dedication to facilitating the strategic ambitions and satisfying the increasingly sophisticated needs of our clients.”

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

Trading in securities and financial instruments, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed by TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC, MSRB, and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., and an affiliate of Texas Capital Bank. All investing involves risks, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed.

