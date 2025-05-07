Q3 2025 Results: Lesaka delivers on guidance, reaffirms FY2025 outlook and projects positive net income in FY2026

JOHANNESBURG, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

Q3 2025 performance :

Revenue of $135.7 million (ZAR 2.5 billion) was at the midpoint of our Revenue guidance and compares to $138.2 million (ZAR 2.6 billion) in Q3 2024.

Net Revenue (a non-GAAP measure) of $73.4 million (ZAR 1.4 billion) was at the midpoint of our Net Revenue guidance increasing 43% in ZAR, from $50.3 million (ZAR 950.6 million) in Q3 2024.

Operating income of $0.6 million (ZAR 10.9 million) was lower than operating income of $0.8 million (ZAR 15.0 million) in Q3 2024 given the inclusion of $2.3 million (ZAR 42.3 million) once-off transaction costs in Q3 2025, compared $0.9 million (ZAR 17.1 million) in Q3 2024.

Net loss, including a tax adjusted $17.0 million (ZAR 310.6 million) non-operating, non-cash, change in fair value of Mobikwik (a non-core asset) charge, increased to $22.1 million (ZAR 404.3 million) compared to a net loss of $4.0 million (ZAR 76.4 million) in Q3 2024.

Group Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $12.8 million (ZAR 236.8 million) improved 29% in ZAR from $9.7 million (ZAR 183.3 million) in Q3 2024, in line with guidance provided.

GAAP loss per share increased to $0.27 (ZAR 5.02) from $0.06 (ZAR 1.19) in Q3 2024.

Fundamental earnings (a non-GAAP measure) increased by 98% in ZAR to $3.3 million (ZAR 58.0 million), from $1.6 million (ZAR 29.3 million) in Q3 2024.

Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.04 (ZAR 0.72) improved by 60% in ZAR, from $0.02 (ZAR 0.45) in Q3 2024.

Merchant Division Revenue decreased 10% in ZAR to $103 million (ZAR 1.9 billion), Net Revenue increased 58% in ZAR to $42.3 million (ZAR 782.2 million) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% in ZAR, to $8.1 million (ZAR 149.9 million).

Consumer Division Revenue and Net Revenue increased 32% in ZAR to $24.1 million (ZAR 445.8 million) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% in ZAR, to $6.3 million (ZAR 117.1 million).

(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter for the purposes of translating our results of operations: ZAR 18.40 to $1 for Q3 2025, ZAR 18.88 to $1 for Q3 2024. The ZAR strengthened 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during Q3 2025 when compared to Q3 2024.



Commenting on the results, Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said, “I am pleased that we have delivered on our guidance for the quarter and can reaffirm FY2025 full year guidance. We are providing Revenue and Net Revenue guidance, and projecting positive net income, for FY2026. At the midpoint of these measures, this implies a 23% growth in Net Revenue and a 42% growth in Group Adjusted EBITDA year-on year.”

Outlook: Third Quarter 2025 (“Q3 2025”), reaffirming Full Fiscal Year 2025 (“FY 2025”) and complete guidance metrics for Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”)

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For FY2025, the year ending June 30, 2025, we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 10.0 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion.

Net Revenue between ZAR 5.2 billion and ZAR 5.6 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 900 million and ZAR 1 billion



For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 11.4 billion and ZAR 12.2 billion.

Net Revenue between ZAR 6.4 billion and ZAR 6.9 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.45 billion

Net Income Attributable to Lesaka to be positive.

Our FY2025 and FY2026 outlook provided:

Excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.



Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue and Group Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net Revenue, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Net Revenue

We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2025 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment, and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments ("ADP"). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended December 31, 2024

Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (22,058 ) $ (4,047 ) $ (32,134 ) $ (58,734 ) $ (12,405 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (20 ) - (28 ) (48 ) - Net loss (22,038 ) (4,047 ) (32,106 ) (58,686 ) (12,405 ) (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments (12 ) (43 ) (50 ) (89 ) 1,319 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (22,050 ) (4,090 ) (32,156 ) (58,775 ) (11,086 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,934 ) 931 (6,412 ) (9,268 ) 1,881 Loss before income tax expense (24,984 ) (3,159 ) (38,568 ) (68,043 ) (9,205 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - - - - (250 ) Change in fair value in equity securities 20,421 - 33,731 54,152 - Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment - - 161 161 - Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments (114 ) 121 435 102 101 Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (4,677 ) (3,038 ) (4,241 ) (13,628 ) (9,354 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 4,974 3,562 4,867 13,588 10,762 Operating income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 297 524 626 (40 ) 1,408 Interest expense 5,777 4,581 6,174 16,983 14,312 Interest income (645 ) (628 ) (721 ) (1,952 ) (1,562 ) Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 5,429 4,477 6,079 14,991 14,158 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 3,455 2,229 3,356 9,340 6,698 Interest adjustment (890 ) - (757 ) (2,478 ) - Stock-based compensation charges 2,497 2,090 2,644 7,518 5,653 Once-off items (refer below) 2,306 907 488 4,599 169 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 12,797 $ 9,703 $ 11,810 $ 33,970 $ 26,678





Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024

2025

2024

Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 1,084 $ 276 $ 462 $ 1,621 $ 456 Transaction costs related to Adumo and Recharger acquisitions and certain compensation costs 1,222 631 222 3,174 665 Indirect taxes provision release - - (196 ) (196 ) - Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses - - - - (952 ) Total once-off items $ 2,306 $ 907 $ 488 $ 4,599 $ 169

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of Adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.



Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority. Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Year ended June 30, 2024 2023 Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (17,440 ) $ (35,074 ) Loss from equity accounted investments 1,279 5,117 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (16,161 ) (29,957 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 3,363 (2,309 ) Loss before income tax expense (12,798 ) (32,266 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable (250 ) - Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment - 205 Impairment loss - 7,039 Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments (83 ) 222 Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (13,131 ) (24,800 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 14,419 15,149 Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 1,288 (9,651 ) Interest expense 18,932 18,567 Interest income (2,294 ) (1,853 ) Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 17,926 7,063 Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 9,246 8,536 Stock-based compensation charges 7,911 7,309 Once-off items (refer below) 1,853 1,922 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 36,936 $ 24,830





Year ended June 30, 2024 2023 Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 512 $ 850 Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition 2,293 - (Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses (952 ) 639 Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments - (1,469 ) Employee misappropriation of company funds - 1,202 Separation of employee expense - 262 Indirect taxes provision - 438 $ 1,853 $ 1,922

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2024 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of Adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Indirect tax provision includes non-recurring indirect taxes which have been provided related to prior periods following an on-going investigation from a tax authority. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during the fiscal year and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature. The legacy processing adjustments represents amounts we identified during fiscal 2022 related to prior periods that are payable to third parties.



Reconciliation of revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended December 31, 2024

Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025

2025 2024 Revenue - GAAP $ 135,670 $ 138,194 $ 146,818 $ 428,034 $ 418,176 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (62,302 ) (87,861 ) (69,758 ) (218,797 ) (267,350 ) Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 73,368 $ 50,333 $ 77,060 $ 209,237 $ 150,826 Net Revenue / revenue 54 % 36 % 52 % 49 % 36 % Merchant revenue - GAAP $ 103,001 $ 111,801 $ 115,811 $ 334,442 $ 341,044 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (60,721 ) (85,532 ) (68,097 ) (213,991 ) (260,813 ) Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 42,280 $ 26,269 $ 47,714 $ 120,451 $ 80,231

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP (22,058 ) (4,047 ) (0.27 ) (0.06 ) (404,337 ) (76,415 ) (5.02 ) (1.19 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net 16,971 - 310,636 - Intangible asset amortization, net 3,631 2,624 63,495 49,104 Stock-based compensation charge 2,497 2,090 47,400 39,482 Transaction costs 2,306 907 42,276 17,124 Amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (82 ) - (1,503 ) - Fundamental 3,265 1,574 0.04 0.02 57,967 29,295 0.72 0.45

Nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP (58,734 ) (12,405 ) (0.81 ) (0.20 ) (1,069,054 ) (232,869 ) (13.15 ) (3.61 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net 43,618 - 796,257 - Stock-based compensation charge 7,518 5,653 137,491 106,089 Intangible asset amortization, net 9,919 7,873 176,163 147,312 Transaction costs 4,795 1,121 86,434 21,139 Indirect taxes provision release (196 ) - (3,508 ) - Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments 161 - 2,886 - Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (166 ) - (3,006 ) - Impairment of equity method investments - 1,167 - 22,084 Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss - (952 ) - (17,648 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - (250 ) - (4,741 ) Fundamental 6,915 2,207 0.09 0.03 123,663 41,366 1.52 0.64

Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE $ 135,670 $ 138,194 $ 428,034 $ 418,176 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 91,233 107,854 303,418 329,610 Selling, general and administration 34,217 23,124 97,213 67,146 Depreciation and amortization 8,429 5,791 22,928 17,460 Transaction costs related to Adumo and Recharger acquisitions and certain compensation costs 1,222 631 3,174 665 OPERATING INCOME 569 794 1,301 3,295 CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES (20,421 ) - (54,152 ) - REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE - - - 250 LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - - 161 - INTEREST INCOME 645 628 1,952 1,562 INTEREST EXPENSE 5,777 4,581 16,983 14,312 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (24,984 ) (3,159 ) (68,043 ) (9,205 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (2,934 ) 931 (9,268 ) 1,881 NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (22,050 ) (4,090 ) (58,775 ) (11,086 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 12 43 89 (1,319 ) NET LOSS (22,038 ) (4,047 ) (58,686 ) (12,405 ) LESS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 20 - 48 - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (22,058 ) $ (4,047 ) $ (58,734 ) $ (12,405 ) Net loss per share, in United States dollars: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.27 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.27 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.20 )





LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Nine months ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (22,038 ) $ (4,047 ) $ (58,686 ) $ (12,405 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,429 5,791 22,928 17,460 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 1,679 843 5,699 3,532 Movement in interest payable 2,886 1,054 6,443 1,245 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities 105 (49 ) (159 ) (919 ) Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments - - 161 - (Earnings) Loss from equity-accounted investments (12 ) (43 ) (89 ) 1,319 Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - - - (250 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 20,421 - 54,152 - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (12 ) (89 ) (53 ) (288 ) Facility fee amortized 83 65 220 381 Stock-based compensation charge 2,497 2,090 7,518 5,653 Dividends received from equity accounted investments - 41 65 95 Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable and other receivables 10,820 5,687 6,525 (9,815 ) Increase in finance loans receivable (11,819 ) (3,720 ) (21,734 ) (7,097 ) Decrease in inventory 9,415 5,000 3,966 5,506 (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables (9,503 ) 6,463 (18,545 ) 20,566 Deferred consideration due to seller of Recharger included in accounts payable and other payables 1,130 - 1,130 - Increase in taxes payable 1,012 904 1,624 558 Decrease in deferred taxes (4,430 ) (810 ) (13,804 ) (2,404 ) Net cash used in operating activities 10,663 19,180 (2,639 ) 23,137 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (2,817 ) (2,943 ) (13,100 ) (7,950 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 395 395 1,720 1,115 Acquisition of intangible assets (1,673 ) (54 ) (2,274 ) (236 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,997 ) - (12,954 ) - Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment - - - 3,508 Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - - - 250 Net change in settlement assets 3,085 (3,088 ) 5,389 (14,368 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,007 ) (5,690 ) (21,219 ) (17,681 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 21,440 24,893 94,188 153,479 Repayment of bank overdraft (50,458 ) (43,380 ) (85,998 ) (172,221 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 175,819 3,398 189,496 14,426 Repayment of long-term borrowings (134,503 ) (7,238 ) (148,297 ) (13,051 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (27 ) (9 ) (12,613 ) (207 ) Proceeds from issue of shares 59 48 110 71 Guarantee fee (539 ) - (970 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (131 ) - (432 ) - Net change in settlement obligations (3,152 ) 2,469 (5,591 ) 13,362 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,508 (19,819 ) 29,893 (4,141 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,222 (1,903 ) (830 ) (341 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,386 (8,232 ) 5,205 974 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 60,737 67,838 65,918 58,632 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 71,123 $ 59,606 $ 71,123 $ 59,606





LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (A) March 31, June 30, 2025

2024

(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,008 $ 59,065 Restricted cash 115 6,853 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - March: $1,844; June: $1,241 and other receivables 36,127 36,667 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - March: $6,520; June: $4,644 61,261 44,058 Inventory 18,838 18,226 Total current assets before settlement assets 187,349 164,869 Settlement assets 25,093 22,827 Total current assets 212,442 187,696 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - March: $46,056; June: $49,762 42,554 31,936 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 9,447 7,280 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 199 206 GOODWILL 209,836 138,551 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - March: $59,373; June: $46,200 142,158 111,353 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 6,788 3,446 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 25,774 77,982 TOTAL ASSETS 649,198 558,450 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding - 6,737 Short-term credit facilities 23,550 9,351 Accounts payable 15,149 16,674 Other payables 57,649 56,051 Operating lease liability - current 3,814 2,343 Current portion of long-term borrowings 28,088 15,719 Income taxes payable 2,438 654 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 130,688 107,529 Settlement obligations 24,327 22,358 Total current liabilities 155,015 129,887 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 37,367 38,128 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 6,133 5,087 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 166,612 127,467 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 3,093 2,595 TOTAL LIABILITIES 368,220 303,164 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 88,957 79,429 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: March: 81,278,900; June: 64,272,243 103 83 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: March: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 424,912 343,639 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: March: 29,700,666; June: 25,563,808 (297,476 ) (289,733 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (193,799 ) (188,355 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 251,489 310,223 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 185,229 175,857 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 6,792 - TOTAL EQUITY 192,021 175,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 649,198 $ 558,450

(A) We have reclassified an amount of $11,841 from long-term borrowings to current portion of long-term borrowings , refer to Note 1 to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statement for the three and nine months ended March, 2025.



Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

2025

2024

Net loss (USD’000) (22,058 ) (4,047 ) Adjustments: Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (12 ) (89 ) Tax effects on above 3 24 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (22,067 ) (4,112 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 81,282 63,805 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 81,282 63,805 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.27 ) (0.06 ) Diluted, in USD (0.27 ) (0.06 )

Nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

2025

2024

Net loss (USD’000) (58,734 ) (12,405 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments - 1,167 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (53 ) (288 ) Tax effects on above 14 78 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (58,773 ) (11,448 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 72,333 63,134 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 72,333 63,134 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.81 ) (0.18 ) Diluted, in USD (0.81 ) (0.18 )

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Three months ended

March 31, Nine months ended

March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 81,282 63,805 72,333 63,134 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 81,282 63,805 72,333 63,134

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.

