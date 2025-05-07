Submit Release
Q3 2025 Results: Lesaka delivers on guidance, reaffirms FY2025 outlook and projects positive net income in FY2026

JOHANNESBURG, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

Q3 2025 performance:

  • Revenue of $135.7 million (ZAR 2.5 billion) was at the midpoint of our Revenue guidance and compares to $138.2 million (ZAR 2.6 billion) in Q3 2024.
  • Net Revenue (a non-GAAP measure) of $73.4 million (ZAR 1.4 billion) was at the midpoint of our Net Revenue guidance increasing 43% in ZAR, from $50.3 million (ZAR 950.6 million) in Q3 2024.
  • Operating income of $0.6 million (ZAR 10.9 million) was lower than operating income of $0.8 million (ZAR 15.0 million) in Q3 2024 given the inclusion of $2.3 million (ZAR 42.3 million) once-off transaction costs in Q3 2025, compared $0.9 million (ZAR 17.1 million) in Q3 2024.
  • Net loss, including a tax adjusted $17.0 million (ZAR 310.6 million) non-operating, non-cash, change in fair value of Mobikwik (a non-core asset) charge, increased to $22.1 million (ZAR 404.3 million) compared to a net loss of $4.0 million (ZAR 76.4 million) in Q3 2024.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $12.8 million (ZAR 236.8 million) improved 29% in ZAR from $9.7 million (ZAR 183.3 million) in Q3 2024, in line with guidance provided.
  • GAAP loss per share increased to $0.27 (ZAR 5.02) from $0.06 (ZAR 1.19) in Q3 2024.
  • Fundamental earnings (a non-GAAP measure) increased by 98% in ZAR to $3.3 million (ZAR 58.0 million), from $1.6 million (ZAR 29.3 million) in Q3 2024.
  • Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.04 (ZAR 0.72) improved by 60% in ZAR, from $0.02 (ZAR 0.45) in Q3 2024.
  • Merchant Division Revenue decreased 10% in ZAR to $103 million (ZAR 1.9 billion), Net Revenue increased 58% in ZAR to $42.3 million (ZAR 782.2 million) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% in ZAR, to $8.1 million (ZAR 149.9 million).
  • Consumer Division Revenue and Net Revenue increased 32% in ZAR to $24.1 million (ZAR 445.8 million) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% in ZAR, to $6.3 million (ZAR 117.1 million).

(1)   Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter for the purposes of translating our results of operations: ZAR 18.40 to $1 for Q3 2025, ZAR 18.88 to $1 for Q3 2024. The ZAR strengthened 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during Q3 2025 when compared to Q3 2024.

Commenting on the results, Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said, “I am pleased that we have delivered on our guidance for the quarter and can reaffirm FY2025 full year guidance. We are providing Revenue and Net Revenue guidance, and projecting positive net income, for FY2026. At the midpoint of these measures, this implies a 23% growth in Net Revenue and a 42% growth in Group Adjusted EBITDA year-on year.”

Outlook: Third Quarter 2025 (“Q3 2025”), reaffirming Full Fiscal Year 2025 (“FY 2025”) and complete guidance metrics for Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”)

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For FY2025, the year ending June 30, 2025, we expect:

  • Revenue between ZAR 10.0 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion.
  • Net Revenue between ZAR 5.2 billion and ZAR 5.6 billion.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 900 million and ZAR 1 billion

For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we expect:

  • Revenue between ZAR 11.4 billion and ZAR 12.2 billion.
  • Net Revenue between ZAR 6.4 billion and ZAR 6.9 billion.
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.45 billion
  • Net Income Attributable to Lesaka to be positive.

Our FY2025 and FY2026 outlook provided:

  • Excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue and Group Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q3 2025 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast

Lesaka will host a webcast to review results on May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time which is 2:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”). A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka08052025

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website.
Our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC, is available on our company website at www.lesakatech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net Revenue, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Net Revenue

We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2025 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment, and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments ("ADP"). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:
Phillipe Welthagen
Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com
Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

Media Relations Contact:
Ian Harrison
Email: Ian@thenielsennetwork.com

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended December 31, 2024

              Three months ended   Nine months ended
              March 31,   Dec 31,   March 31,
              2025
   2024
   2024
   2025
   2024
Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (22,058 )   $ (4,047 )   $ (32,134 )   $ (58,734 )   $ (12,405 )
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (20 )     -       (28 )     (48 )     -  
  Net loss   (22,038 )     (4,047 )     (32,106 )     (58,686 )     (12,405 )
  (Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments   (12 )     (43 )     (50 )     (89 )     1,319  
    Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments   (22,050 )     (4,090 )     (32,156 )     (58,775 )     (11,086 )
    Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,934 )     931       (6,412 )     (9,268 )     1,881  
      Loss before income tax expense   (24,984 )     (3,159 )     (38,568 )     (68,043 )     (9,205 )
      Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable   -       -       -       -       (250 )
      Change in fair value in equity securities   20,421       -       33,731       54,152       -  
      Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment   -       -       161       161       -  
      Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments   (114 )     121       435       102       101  
      Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)   (4,677 )     (3,038 )     (4,241 )     (13,628 )     (9,354 )
      PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)   4,974       3,562       4,867       13,588       10,762  
        Operating income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)   297       524       626       (40 )     1,408  
        Interest expense   5,777       4,581       6,174       16,983       14,312  
        Interest income   (645 )     (628 )     (721 )     (1,952 )     (1,562 )
          Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)   5,429       4,477       6,079       14,991       14,158  
          Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles)   3,455       2,229       3,356       9,340       6,698  
          Interest adjustment   (890 )     -       (757 )     (2,478 )     -  
          Stock-based compensation charges   2,497       2,090       2,644       7,518       5,653  
          Once-off items (refer below)   2,306       907       488       4,599       169  
            Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 12,797     $ 9,703     $ 11,810     $ 33,970     $ 26,678  
 


      Three months ended   Nine months ended
      March 31,   Dec 31,   March 31,
      2025   2024   2024
   2025
   2024
Once-off items comprises:                            
  Transaction costs $ 1,084   $ 276   $ 462     $ 1,621     $ 456  
  Transaction costs related to Adumo and Recharger acquisitions and certain compensation costs   1,222     631     222       3,174       665  
  Indirect taxes provision release   -     -     (196 )     (196 )     -  
  Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses   -     -     -       -       (952 )
    Total once-off items $ 2,306   $ 907   $ 488     $ 4,599     $ 169  
                                       

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of Adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority. Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

            Year ended
            June 30,
            2024   2023
Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (17,440 )   $ (35,074 )
Loss from equity accounted investments   1,279       5,117  
  Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments   (16,161 )     (29,957 )
  Income tax (benefit) expense   3,363       (2,309 )
    Loss before income tax expense   (12,798 )     (32,266 )
    Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable   (250 )     -  
    Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment   -       205  
    Impairment loss   -       7,039  
    Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments   (83 )     222  
    Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)   (13,131 )     (24,800 )
    PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)   14,419       15,149  
      Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)   1,288       (9,651 )
      Interest expense   18,932       18,567  
      Interest income   (2,294 )     (1,853 )
        Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)   17,926       7,063  
        Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles)   9,246       8,536  
        Stock-based compensation charges   7,911       7,309  
        Once-off items (refer below)   1,853       1,922  
          Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 36,936     $ 24,830  
                         


    Year ended
    June 30,
    2024   2023
Once-off items comprises:          
  Transaction costs $ 512     $ 850  
  Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition   2,293       -  
  (Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses   (952 )     639  
  Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments   -       (1,469 )
  Employee misappropriation of company funds   -       1,202  
  Separation of employee expense   -       262  
  Indirect taxes provision   -       438  
    $ 1,853     $ 1,922  
                 

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2024 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of Adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Indirect tax provision includes non-recurring indirect taxes which have been provided related to prior periods following an on-going investigation from a tax authority. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during the fiscal year and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature. The legacy processing adjustments represents amounts we identified during fiscal 2022 related to prior periods that are payable to third parties.

Reconciliation of revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended December 31, 2024

        Three months ended   Nine months ended
        March 31,   Dec 31,   March 31,
        2025   2024   2025
 		  2025   2024
Revenue - GAAP $ 135,670     $ 138,194     $ 146,818     $ 428,034     $ 418,176  
  Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products   (62,302 )     (87,861 )     (69,758 )     (218,797 )     (267,350 )
    Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 73,368     $ 50,333     $ 77,060     $ 209,237     $ 150,826  
      Net Revenue / revenue   54 %     36 %     52 %     49 %     36 %
                                   
Merchant revenue - GAAP $ 103,001     $ 111,801     $ 115,811     $ 334,442     $ 341,044  
  Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products   (60,721 )     (85,532 )     (68,097 )     (213,991 )     (260,813 )
    Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 42,280     $ 26,269     $ 47,714     $ 120,451     $ 80,231  
                                           

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

  Net (loss) income
(USD '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
  2025   2024   2025   2024   2025   2024   2025   2024
GAAP (22,058 )   (4,047 )   (0.27 )   (0.06 )   (404,337 )   (76,415 )   (5.02 )   (1.19 )
                               
Change in fair value of equity securities, net 16,971     -             310,636     -          
Intangible asset amortization, net 3,631     2,624             63,495     49,104          
Stock-based compensation charge 2,497     2,090             47,400     39,482          
Transaction costs 2,306     907             42,276     17,124          
Amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (82 )   -             (1,503 )   -          
Fundamental 3,265     1,574     0.04     0.02     57,967     29,295     0.72     0.45  
                                               

Nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

  Net (loss) income
(USD '000) 		  (L) EPS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
  2025
   2024
   2025
   2024
   2025
   2024
   2025
   2024
GAAP (58,734 )   (12,405 )   (0.81 )   (0.20 )   (1,069,054 )   (232,869 )   (13.15 )   (3.61 )
                               
Change in fair value of equity securities, net 43,618     -             796,257     -          
Stock-based compensation charge 7,518     5,653             137,491     106,089          
Intangible asset amortization, net 9,919     7,873             176,163     147,312          
Transaction costs 4,795     1,121             86,434     21,139          
Indirect taxes provision release (196 )   -             (3,508 )   -          
Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments 161     -             2,886     -          
Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (166 )   -             (3,006 )   -          
Impairment of equity method investments -     1,167             -     22,084          
Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss -     (952 )           -     (17,648 )        
Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable -     (250 )           -     (4,741 )        
Fundamental 6,915     2,207     0.09     0.03     123,663     41,366     1.52     0.64  
                                               

Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    March 31,   March 31,
    2025
   2024
   2025
   2024
    (In thousands)   (In thousands)
                         
REVENUE $ 135,670     $ 138,194     $ 428,034     $ 418,176  
                         
EXPENSE                      
                         
  Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support   91,233       107,854       303,418       329,610  
  Selling, general and administration   34,217       23,124       97,213       67,146  
  Depreciation and amortization   8,429       5,791       22,928       17,460  
  Transaction costs related to Adumo and Recharger acquisitions and certain compensation costs   1,222       631       3,174       665  
                         
OPERATING INCOME   569       794       1,301       3,295  
                         
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES   (20,421 )     -       (54,152 )     -  
                         
REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE   -       -       -       250  
                         
LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT   -       -       161       -  
                         
                         
INTEREST INCOME   645       628       1,952       1,562  
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE   5,777       4,581       16,983       14,312  
                         
                         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   (24,984 )     (3,159 )     (68,043 )     (9,205 )
                         
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   (2,934 )     931       (9,268 )     1,881  
                         
NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   (22,050 )     (4,090 )     (58,775 )     (11,086 )
                         
EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   12       43       89       (1,319 )
                         
NET LOSS   (22,038 )     (4,047 )     (58,686 )     (12,405 )
                         
LESS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST   20       -       48       -  
                         
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (22,058 )   $ (4,047 )   $ (58,734 )   $ (12,405 )
                         
Net loss per share, in United States dollars:                      
Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.27 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.81 )   $ (0.20 )
Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.27 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.81 )   $ (0.20 )
                               


LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
      Unaudited   Unaudited
      Three months ended   Nine months ended
      March 31,   March 31,
      2025
   2024
   2025
   2024
      (In thousands)   (In thousands)
                           
Cash flows from operating activities                      
  Net loss $ (22,038 )   $ (4,047 )   $ (58,686 )   $ (12,405 )
  Depreciation and amortization   8,429       5,791       22,928       17,460  
  Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable   1,679       843       5,699       3,532  
  Movement in interest payable   2,886       1,054       6,443       1,245  
  Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities   105       (49 )     (159 )     (919 )
  Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments   -       -       161       -  
  (Earnings) Loss from equity-accounted investments   (12 )     (43 )     (89 )     1,319  
  Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable   -       -       -       (250 )
  Change in fair value of equity securities   20,421       -       54,152       -  
  Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment   (12 )     (89 )     (53 )     (288 )
  Facility fee amortized   83       65       220       381  
  Stock-based compensation charge   2,497       2,090       7,518       5,653  
  Dividends received from equity accounted investments   -       41       65       95  
  Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable and other receivables   10,820       5,687       6,525       (9,815 )
  Increase in finance loans receivable   (11,819 )     (3,720 )     (21,734 )     (7,097 )
  Decrease in inventory   9,415       5,000       3,966       5,506  
  (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables   (9,503 )     6,463       (18,545 )     20,566  
  Deferred consideration due to seller of Recharger included in accounts payable and other payables   1,130       -       1,130       -  
  Increase in taxes payable   1,012       904       1,624       558  
  Decrease in deferred taxes   (4,430 )     (810 )     (13,804 )     (2,404 )
    Net cash used in operating activities   10,663       19,180       (2,639 )     23,137  
                           
Cash flows from investing activities                      
  Capital expenditures   (2,817 )     (2,943 )     (13,100 )     (7,950 )
  Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   395       395       1,720       1,115  
  Acquisition of intangible assets   (1,673 )     (54 )     (2,274 )     (236 )
  Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (8,997 )     -       (12,954 )     -  
  Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment   -       -       -       3,508  
  Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments   -       -       -       250  
  Net change in settlement assets   3,085       (3,088 )     5,389       (14,368 )
    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (10,007 )     (5,690 )     (21,219 )     (17,681 )
                           
Cash flows from financing activities                      
  Proceeds from bank overdraft   21,440       24,893       94,188       153,479  
  Repayment of bank overdraft   (50,458 )     (43,380 )     (85,998 )     (172,221 )
  Long-term borrowings utilized   175,819       3,398       189,496       14,426  
  Repayment of long-term borrowings   (134,503 )     (7,238 )     (148,297 )     (13,051 )
  Acquisition of treasury stock   (27 )     (9 )     (12,613 )     (207 )
  Proceeds from issue of shares   59       48       110       71  
  Guarantee fee   (539 )     -       (970 )     -  
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interest   (131 )     -       (432 )     -  
  Net change in settlement obligations   (3,152 )     2,469       (5,591 )     13,362  
    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   8,508       (19,819 )     29,893       (4,141 )
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   1,222       (1,903 )     (830 )     (341 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   10,386       (8,232 )     5,205       974  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period   60,737       67,838       65,918       58,632  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 71,123     $ 59,606     $ 71,123     $ 59,606  
                               


LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
            Unaudited   (A)
            March 31,   June 30,
            2025
   2024
            (In thousands, except share data)
          ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,008     $ 59,065  
  Restricted cash   115       6,853  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - March: $1,844; June: $1,241 and other receivables   36,127       36,667  
  Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - March: $6,520; June: $4,644   61,261       44,058  
  Inventory   18,838       18,226  
    Total current assets before settlement assets   187,349       164,869  
      Settlement assets   25,093       22,827  
        Total current assets   212,442       187,696  
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - March: $46,056; June: $49,762   42,554       31,936  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE   9,447       7,280  
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   199       206  
GOODWILL   209,836       138,551  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - March: $59,373; June: $46,200   142,158       111,353  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   6,788       3,446  
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities   25,774       77,982  
TOTAL ASSETS   649,198       558,450  
                     
          LIABILITIES          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
  Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding   -       6,737  
  Short-term credit facilities   23,550       9,351  
  Accounts payable   15,149       16,674  
  Other payables   57,649       56,051  
  Operating lease liability - current   3,814       2,343  
  Current portion of long-term borrowings   28,088       15,719  
  Income taxes payable   2,438       654  
    Total current liabilities before settlement obligations   130,688       107,529  
      Settlement obligations   24,327       22,358  
        Total current liabilities   155,015       129,887  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   37,367       38,128  
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM   6,133       5,087  
LONG-TERM BORROWINGS   166,612       127,467  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities   3,093       2,595  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   368,220       303,164  
REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK   88,957       79,429  
                     
          EQUITY          
LESAKA EQUITY:          
COMMON STOCK          
  Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
  Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: March: 81,278,900; June: 64,272,243   103       83  
PREFERRED STOCK          
  Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
  Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: March: -; June: -   -       -  
ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL   424,912       343,639  
TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: March: 29,700,666; June: 25,563,808   (297,476 )     (289,733 )
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (193,799 )     (188,355 )
RETAINED EARNINGS   251,489       310,223  
TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY   185,229       175,857  
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST   6,792       -  
TOTAL EQUITY   192,021       175,857  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 649,198     $ 558,450  
               

(A) We have reclassified an amount of $11,841 from long-term borrowings to current portion of long-term borrowings , refer to Note 1 to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statement for the three and nine months ended March, 2025.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

    2025
   2024
         
Net loss (USD’000) (22,058 )   (4,047 )
Adjustments:      
  Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (12 )   (89 )
  Tax effects on above 3     24  
         
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (22,067 )   (4,112 )
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 81,282     63,805  
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 81,282     63,805  
         
Headline loss per share:      
  Basic, in USD (0.27 )   (0.06 )
  Diluted, in USD (0.27 )   (0.06 )
             

Nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

    2025
   2024
         
Net loss (USD’000) (58,734 )   (12,405 )
Adjustments:      
  Impairment of equity method investments -     1,167  
  Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (53 )   (288 )
  Tax effects on above 14     78  
         
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (58,773 )   (11,448 )
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 72,333     63,134  
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 72,333     63,134  
         
Headline loss per share:      
  Basic, in USD (0.81 )   (0.18 )
  Diluted, in USD (0.81 )   (0.18 )
             

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

    Three months ended
March 31, 		  Nine months ended
March 31,
    2025   2024   2025   2024
                 
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 81,282   63,805   72,333   63,134
  Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 81,282   63,805   72,333   63,134
 

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.


Primary Logo

