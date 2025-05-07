TTM Technologies, Inc. Launches Five New High-Performance Radio Frequency Components to Meet the Growing Demands in Telecom, Test and Measurement, and COTS Mil-Aero Applications

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) is introducing five new Radio Frequency & Specialty (“RF&S”) components designed to meet the growing demands in Telecom, Test and Measurement, and Commercial Off-the-Shelf (“COTS”) Mil-Aero industries. These innovative products are set to enhance performance in applications such as Mobile Phone Infrastructure, Radar, and Mil-Comms.

50Ω to 100Ω broadband balanced to unbalanced transformers: Our new ultra-small broadband transformers XMB0465Z1-50100G and XMB0220K1-50100G are designed to convert single-ended signals to differential ports with an exceptional common mode rejection ratio. They are perfect for use in RF System on Chips, Analog-to-Digital Converters, and Digital-to-Analog Converters for Test and Measurement, Telecom and COTS Mil-Aero applications.

3dB Hybrid Couplers: The introduction of the XMC0102L3-03S and XMC4450E3-03G low-profile hybrid couplers is designed particularly for power splitting and combining, where tightly controlled coupling and low insertion loss are required in communication technologies. The XMC0102L3-03S is specifically designed for Land Mobile Radio and Very High Frequency applications across various markets, while the XMC4450E3-03G is for C-Band applications in Mil-Aero end markets.

Cost-Effective RF Termination: Our new C6N50Z4B termination is intended as a cost-effective alternative to traditional termination resistors while maintaining compliance with RoHS standards. The termination is well suited to all end markets, such as 5G, LTE, ISM, and Mil-Aero Bands.

All parts have been subjected to rigorous Xinger qualification testing, and all units have been 100% RF tested. For more information on the availability, to view technical documents, or to find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

