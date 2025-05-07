Global Crossing Airlines Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GAAP Net Income of $0.2 Million or $0.00 per Share; EBITDAR1 of $20.6 Million

Revenue of $66.6 Million with Total Block Hours of 7,546

MIAMI, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Except as otherwise disclosed, all figures for the three-month period are presented in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Financial and Operational Summary Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Revenue: $66.6M $53.8M 24% Net Income (Loss): $0.2M $(6.4)M N/A EBITDAR1: $20.6M $9.3M ~2x EBITDA1: $5.4M $(3.5)M N/A Net Aircraft Available: 16.7 12.5 34% Total Block Hours, including Sub Service: 7,546 5,859 29% Average Utilization Per Aircraft: 442 416 6%



Management Commentary

“Our Q1 results underscore the growing momentum of our charter platform and the continued execution of our strategic plan introduced last year,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX. “During the quarter, we further streamlined core operations and strengthened internal processes while the growth of our platform reflected its versatility, with all business segments delivering improvements in both revenue and profitability this quarter. Our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and disciplined growth continues to build the foundation for long-term value creation for our customers, partners and shareholders. With precision and reliability as the cornerstones of our business, we believe we are making steady progress toward our goal of becoming the largest narrow body charter airline in North America.”

Ryan Goepel, President and CFO of GlobalX, added, “Q1 marked a strong start to the year and a significant improvement over Q1 2024 as we generated double-digit revenue growth, a $11M improvement in EBITDAR1, a $9M improvement in EBITDA1 and a $7M improvement in Net Income, despite rotating ten aircraft through scheduled maintenance in preparation for the summer. We are well positioned to build on this momentum as we continue to expand our fleet and execute on our strategic plan centered on profitable narrow body charter operations.”

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2024) – Three Month Period

Revenue : Revenue increased 24% to $66.6 million compared to $53.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as increased revenue per block hour flown for both ACMI and Charter.



: Revenue increased 24% to $66.6 million compared to $53.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as increased revenue per block hour flown for both ACMI and Charter. Total Operating Expenses : Operating expenses were $63.5 million compared to $58.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the ongoing expansion of the GlobalX fleet.



: Operating expenses were $63.5 million compared to $58.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the ongoing expansion of the GlobalX fleet. Net Income (Loss)/EPS : Net income improved to $0.2 million compared to $(6.4) million. Earnings per share increased to $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to $(0.11) net loss per basic and diluted share.



: Net income improved to $0.2 million compared to $(6.4) million. Earnings per share increased to $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to $(0.11) net loss per basic and diluted share. EBITDAR 1 : EBITDAR increased approximately 2x to $20.6 million compared to $9.3 million. This was primarily driven by increased revenue, fleet expansion, and higher average rates per block hour flown for passenger ACMI.



EBITDAR increased approximately 2x to $20.6 million compared to $9.3 million. This was primarily driven by increased revenue, fleet expansion, and higher average rates per block hour flown for passenger ACMI. Cash Flow from Operations: Cash flow from operations improved to $0.1 million compared to cash used of $2.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by improved profitability, disciplined cost management, and efficiency gains across the business.



Operational Updates

GlobalX took delivery of one A321 passenger aircraft, expanding the Company’s fleet to a total of 19 aircraft.

Transported more than twice as many collegiate teams for the 2025 college basketball finals tournament compared to the prior year quarter.

Proactively completed three heavy maintenance events and nine non-heavy maintenance events across ten aircraft, all of which returned to service ahead of the second quarter.



Liquidity

Cash and Restricted Cash: The Company had approximately $10.2 million in cash and restricted cash at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.0 million at December 31, 2024.



__________________

1 Refer below to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information



Conference Call and Webcast

The GlobalX management team will host a conference call tomorrow, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing JET@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 717-1738

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1865

Conference ID: 10283

Webcast: GlobalX's Q1 2025 Conference Call

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.globalairlinesgroup.com.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe and the UK.

For more information:

Company Contact

Ryan Goepel, President & CFO

Tel: (720) 330-2829

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Email: JET@elevate-ir.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information and financial outlook presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes is an important supplemental measure of operating performance that the Company believes is useful measures to facilitate comparisons to its historical consolidated and business-level performance and operating results. The Company believes its presentation of EBITDA, a key metric used internally by management, provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of its ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

EBITDAR which is defined as Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR, which is why it is presented.





EBITDAR Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Operating Income (Loss) $ 3,109 $ (4,619 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,248 1,166 EBITDA 5,357 (3,453 ) Aircraft Rent 15,241 12,761 EBITDAR 20,598 9,308

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, continued growth, growing momentum of the Company’s charter platform and the execution of the Company’s strategic plan, the unwavering commitment to operational excellence and disciplined growth, long term value creation, the goal of becoming the largest narrow body charter airline in North America, continued fleet expansion, profitable narrow body charter operations, the Company’s future focus, details regarding future financial results, and the Company’s status as the Nation’s fastest growing charter airline. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company has identified certain known material risk factors applicable to it in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC and its other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for the Company to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect it. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share quantities) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,289 $ 12,345 Restricted cash 2,934 1,698 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 8,893 6,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,284 2,142 Current assets held for sale 420 489 Total Current Assets 21,820 23,352 Property and equipment, net 12,351 10,308 Finance leases, net 29,529 27,489 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,965 89,809 Deposits 11,908 11,552 Other assets 3,753 4,229 Total Assets $ 165,326 $ 166,739 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,792 $ 12,568 Accrued liabilities 24,005 20,418 Deferred revenue 4,258 8,903 Customer deposits 4,009 4,080 Current portion of long-term operating leases 16,233 16,479 Current portion of finance leases 5,454 3,434 Total current liabilities 66,751 65,882 Other liabilities Note payable, net of debt issuance costs 29,912 29,729 Long-term operating leases 71,250 75,128 Long-term finance leases 25,513 25,182 Other liabilities 291 286 Total other liabilities 126,966 130,325 Total Liabilities $ 193,717 $ 196,207 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Common Stock $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 63,690,332 and 61,758,727 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively $ 64 $ 62 Additional paid-in capital 41,500 40,951 Retained deficit (70,414 ) (70,568 ) Total Company's stockholders’ deficit (28,850 ) (29,555 ) Noncontrolling interest 459 87 Total stockholders’ deficit (28,391 ) (29,468 ) Total Liabilities and Deficit $ 165,326 $ 166,739 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Revenue $ 66,601 $ 53,835 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 18,792 16,775 Aircraft Fuel 7,405 8,199 Maintenance, materials and repairs 3,852 2,933 Depreciation and amortization 2,248 1,166 Contracted ground and aviation services 6,306 6,903 Travel 2,956 4,282 Insurance 1,261 1,633 Aircraft Rent 15,241 12,761 Other 5,431 3,802 Total Operating Expenses $ 63,492 $ 58,454 Operating Income (Loss) 3,109 (4,619 ) Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expense 2,583 1,760 Total Non-Operating Expenses 2,583 1,760 Income (Loss) before income taxes 526 (6,379 ) Income tax expense - - Net Income (Loss) 526 (6,379 ) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 372 - Net Income (Loss) attributable to the Company 154 (6,379 ) Income (Loss) per share: Basic $ - $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 62,205,192 59,234,601 Fully diluted shares outstanding 69,619,293 59,234,601 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except shares quantities) Common Stock

Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in

Capital Retained Deficit Total Noncontrolling

Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2024 58,925,871 $ 59 $ 38,943 $ (59,094 ) $ (20,092 ) $ 225 $ (19,867 ) Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 742,079 1 342 — 343 — 343 Loss for the period — — — (6,379 ) (6,379 ) — (6,379 ) Ending – March 31, 2024 59,667,950 $ 60 $ 39,285 $ (65,473 ) $ (26,128 ) $ 225 $ (25,903 ) Common Stock

Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in

Capital Retained

Deficit Total Noncontrolling

Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2025 61,758,727 $ 62 $ 40,951 $ (70,568 ) $ (29,555 ) $ 87 $ (29,468 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised 50,000 — 12 — 12 — 12 Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 1,876,109 2 534 — 536 — 536 Income for the period — — — 154 154 372 526 Issuance of shares - ESPP 5,496 — 3 — 3 — 3 Ending – March 31, 2025 63,690,332 $ 64 $ 41,500 $ (70,414 ) $ (28,850 ) $ 459 $ (28,391 ) See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ 526 $ (6,379 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,248 1,166 Credit losses — 359 Loss on sale of spare parts 72 — Amortization of debt issue costs 183 157 Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 3,844 2,704 Share-based payments 536 343 Interest on finance leases 1,086 309 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,193 ) 4,248 Assets held for sale (3 ) 3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (47 ) (626 ) Accounts payable 224 4,518 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (1,128 ) (5,569 ) Operating lease obligations (4,124 ) (3,073 ) Other liabilities (1,118 ) (294 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 106 (2,134 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Deposits, deferred costs and other assets (142 ) (1,529 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,732 ) (1,717 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,874 ) (3,246 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on finance leases (1,067 ) (231 ) Proceeds on issuance of shares 15 — Net cash used in financing activities (1,052 ) (231 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,820 ) (5,611 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 14,043 17,675 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 10,223 $ 12,064 Non-cash investing and financing activities Reclass of Property and equipment to Accounts receivable (aircraft receivable) and Prepaid expenses and other current assets (deferred maintenance) $ 117 $ - Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ - $ 12,252 Equipment acquired through finance leases $ 3,453 $ 17,100 Cash paid for Interest $ 3,765 $ 2,588 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





