Noodles & Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2025.

Key highlights for the first quarter of 2025 versus the first quarter of 2024 include:

Total revenue increased 2.0% to $123.8 million from $121.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 4.4% system-wide, comprised of a 4.7% increase at company-owned restaurants and a 2.9% increase at franchise restaurants.

Net loss was $9.1 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating margin was (5.2)% compared to (3.4)% in the first quarter of 2024.

Restaurant contribution margin (1) was 10.3% compared to 13.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

was 10.3% compared to 13.1% in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $2.4 million compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

was $2.4 million compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. One new company-owned restaurant opened in the first quarter of 2025.



(1) Restaurant contribution margin and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of operating income (loss) to restaurant contribution margin and net loss to adjusted EBITDA are included in the accompanying financial data. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company, remarked, “We are very pleased with the strong comparable restaurant sales and traffic performance we achieved during the first quarter despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our momentum is being driven by our fully reimagined new menu that launched on March 12th, supported by increased marketing investment and a new brand strategy. Since the new menu introduction, comparable sales have increased by approximately 5% through April.”

Madsen concluded, “We believe we have positioned the Company to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities we see ahead. Our new brand strategy focused on our comprehensive new menu is increasing relevance and demand, our loyalty program continues to grow, and our emphasis on operations excellence is helping deliver a more consistent guest experience while ensuring the successful execution of the new menu. Combined with a significant reduction in capital spending and continued emphasis on smart cost savings, we are well-positioned to strengthen our balance sheet as well. Overall, we are confident in the foundation we have put in place and are excited by our sales momentum to start 2025.”

Liquidity Update

As of April 1, 2025, the Company had available cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million and outstanding debt of $102.7 million. The amount available for future borrowings under its revolving credit facility was $19.3 million as of April 1, 2025.

Business Outlook

Based upon management’s assessment of recent trends, the Company is revising guidance related to its 2025 restaurant level contribution margins and company-owned restaurant closures. All other previously communicated guidance points remain unchanged. The following is expected for the full year 2025:

Total revenue of $503 million to $512 million, including mid-single digit comparable restaurant sales growth;

Restaurant level contribution margins of 12.0% to 14.0% (previously 12.5% to 14%);

General and administrative expenses of $49 million to $52 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.7 million;

Depreciation and amortization of $27 million to $29 million;

Net interest expense of $8 million to $10 million;

New restaurant openings: two company-owned;

Restaurant closures: 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants (previously 12 to 15) and four franchised restaurants; and

Capital expenditures of $11 million to $13 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to provide guidance for various reconciling items that are outside of the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures would also require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of outcomes that determine future impairments and the tax benefit thereof. None of these measures, nor their probable significance, can be reliably quantified. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical financial measures, as discussed below in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” In addition, the guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures is a forward-looking statement, which by its nature involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statement, as discussed below in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Key Definitions

Average Unit Volumes — represent the average annualized sales of all company-owned restaurants for a given time period. AUVs are calculated by dividing restaurant revenue by the number of operating days within each time period and multiplying by the number of operating days we have in a typical year. Based on this calculation, temporarily closed restaurants are excluded from the definition of AUV, however restaurants with temporarily reduced operating hours are included. This measurement allows management to assess changes in consumer traffic and per person spending patterns at our restaurants. In addition to the factors that impact comparable restaurant sales, AUVs can be further impacted by effective real estate site selection and maturity and trends within new markets.

Comparable Restaurant Sales — represents year-over-year sales comparisons for the comparable restaurant base open for at least 18 full periods. This measure highlights performance of existing restaurants, as the impact of new restaurant openings is excluded. Changes in comparable restaurant sales are generated by changes in traffic, which we calculate as the number of entrées sold and changes in per-person spend, calculated as sales divided by traffic. Restaurants that were temporarily closed or operating at reduced hours remained in comparable restaurant sales.

Restaurant Contribution and Restaurant Contribution Margin — restaurant contribution represents restaurant revenue less restaurant operating costs, which are costs of sales, labor, occupancy and other restaurant operating items. Restaurant contribution margin represents restaurant contribution as a percentage of restaurant revenue. Restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are presented because they are widely-used metrics within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant-level productivity, efficiency and performance. Management also uses restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin as metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our restaurants, restaurant performance across periods, and restaurant financial performance compared with competitors. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA — EBITDA represents net income (loss) before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restaurant impairments, loss on asset disposals, net lease exit costs (benefits), (gain) loss on sale of restaurants, severance and executive transition costs and stock-based compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because: (i) management believes they are useful measures for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization expenses and restaurant impairments, asset disposals and closure costs, and (ii) management uses them internally as a benchmark for certain of our cash incentive plans and to evaluate our operating performance or compare performance to that of competitors. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) — represents net income (loss) before restaurant impairments, net lease exit costs (benefits), (gain) loss on sale of restaurants, severance and executive transition costs and loss on debt modifications and the tax effects of such adjustments. Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because management believes it helps convey supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s performance, excluding the impact of special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters and expected results in future quarters. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call

Noodles & Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13752400. The replay will be available until Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at investor.noodles.com, under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin (collectively, the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. However, the Company recognizes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP metrics only supplementally. There are numerous of these limitations, including that: adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company’s capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, associated with our indebtedness; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash charges, although the assets being depreciated and amortized will likely have to be replaced in the future, and do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cost of stock-based compensation; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; adjusted net income (loss) does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for lease termination payments and certain other expenses associated with reduced new restaurant development; and restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are not reflective of the underlying performance of our business because corporate-level expenses are excluded from these measures. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider non-GAAP financial metrics in isolation or as substitutes for net income (loss) or cash flow from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results” tables in this press release. These accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has offered a menu devoted to noodles, serving craveable flavors and fresh, made-to-order dishes that bring comfort, adventure, and discovery to every bowl. From indulgent, cheesy Mac to globally inspired favorites like Japanese Pan Noodles, the menu is crafted for every taste, with options to satisfy, surprise, and inspire. Noodles believes in the power of great food, great people, and great experiences. Made up of over 450 restaurants and 7,000 passionate team members, Noodles is a brand built on flavor, innovation, and a culture that celebrates its people. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties such as the number of restaurants we intend to open, projected capital expenditures and estimates of our effective tax rates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information. Examples of forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding expectations with respect to our business strategy and priorities, new menu offerings, unit growth and planned restaurant openings, projected capital expenditures and all of the statements within “Business Outlook”. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to reasons including, but not limited to, our ability to execute on our strategic priorities; our ability to sustain or achieve overall growth, including, digital sales growth; our ability to open new restaurants on schedule and cause those newly opened restaurants to be successful; our ability to achieve and maintain increases in comparable restaurant sales and to successfully execute our business strategy, including new restaurant initiatives and operational strategies to improve the performance of our restaurant portfolio; the success of our marketing efforts, including our ability to introduce new products; and our pricing strategies; economic conditions, including those resulting from inflation, increased interest rates, recessionary economic cycles, and changes in trade policies, including tariffs or other trade restrictions or the threat of such actions; price and availability of commodities and other supply chain challenges; our ability to adequately staff our restaurants; changes in labor costs; our ability to maintain compliance with requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market; other conditions beyond our control such as domestic or global conflicts, wars, terrorist activity, weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting our customers or food supplies; and consumer reaction to industry related public health issues and health pandemics, including perceptions of food safety. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s forward-looking statements, see the Company’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the SEC, included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and, from time to time, in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Noodles & Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 1,

2025 April 2,

2024 Revenue: Restaurant revenue $ 121,326 $ 119,003 Franchising royalties and fees, and other 2,468 2,392 Total revenue 123,794 121,395 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Cost of sales 32,293 29,701 Labor 39,396 38,417 Occupancy 11,494 11,829 Other restaurant operating costs 25,656 23,464 General and administrative 12,810 13,044 Depreciation and amortization 7,090 7,370 Pre-opening 151 437 Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals 1,291 1,229 Total costs and expenses 130,181 125,491 Loss from operations (6,387 ) (4,096 ) Interest expense, net 2,647 1,979 Loss before income taxes (9,034 ) (6,075 ) Provision for income taxes 23 65 Net loss $ (9,057 ) $ (6,140 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,783,353 45,079,355 Diluted 45,783,353 45,079,355





Noodles & Company Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data and Selected Operating Data (in thousands, except restaurant activity, unaudited)

As of April 1,

2025 December 31,

2024 Balance Sheet Data Total current assets $ 20,508 $ 20,192 Total assets 319,450 324,648 Total current liabilities 70,114 65,717 Total long-term debt 100,623 100,742 Total liabilities 333,355 330,227 Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (13,905 ) (5,579 )





Fiscal Quarter Ended April 1,

2025 December 31,

2024 October 1,

2024 July 2,

2024 April 2,

2024 Selected Operating Data Restaurant Activity: Company-owned restaurants at end of period 369 371 377 379 380 Franchise restaurants at end of period 91 92 94 94 89 Revenue Data: Company-owned average unit volume $ 1,314 $ 1,310 $ 1,272 $ 1,322 $ 1,253 Franchise average unit volume $ 1,283 $ 1,292 $ 1,243 $ 1,300 $ 1,223 Company-owned comparable restaurant sales 4.7 % 0.5 % (3.4 )% 1.3 % (5.7 )% Franchise comparable restaurant sales 2.9 % 1.9 % (2.9 )% 4.7 % (4.5 )% System-wide comparable restaurant sales 4.4 % 0.8 % (3.3 )% 2.0 % (5.4 )%

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results

Noodles & Company Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 1,

2025 April 2,

2024 Net loss $ (9,057 ) $ (6,140 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,090 7,370 Interest expense, net 2,647 1,979 Provision for income taxes 23 65 EBITDA $ 703 $ 3,274 Restaurant impairments(1) 626 171 Loss on disposal of assets 963 726 Lease exit (benefits) costs, net (1,130 ) (331 ) Severance and executive transition costs 452 473 Stock-based compensation expense 790 1,186 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,404 $ 5,499

(1) Restaurant impairments in all periods presented above include amounts related to restaurants previously impaired.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. These measures are presented because we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for evaluating our ongoing results of operations.

EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to reflect the eliminations shown in the table above.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented because: (i) we believe they are useful measures for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization expenses and restaurant impairments, loss on disposal of assets, net lease exit costs (benefits), (gain) loss on sale of restaurants, and (ii) we use adjusted EBITDA internally as a benchmark for certain of our cash incentive plans and to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based on our GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to capital structures and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and income tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property, plant and equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among various companies. Our management believes that adjusted EBITDA facilitates company-to-company comparisons within our industry by eliminating some of these foregoing variations. Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies, and our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items.

Noodles & Company Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 1,

2025 April 2,

2024 Net loss $ (9,057 ) $ (6,140 ) Restaurant impairments(1) 626 171 Lease exit (benefits) costs, net (1,130 ) (331 ) Severance and executive transition costs 452 473 Tax impact of adjustments above(2) — — Adjusted net loss $ (9,109 ) $ (5,827 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.14 ) Adjusted loss per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 45,783,353 45,079,355 Diluted 45,783,353 45,079,355

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We define adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) before restaurant impairments, net lease exit costs (benefits), (gain) loss on sale of restaurants, severance and executive transition costs and loss on debt modification, and the tax effects of such adjustments. Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because management believes it helps convey supplemental information to investors regarding our performance, excluding the impact of special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters to expected results in future quarters. Adjusted net income (loss) as presented may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies, and our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter based on comparable financial results.

(1) Restaurant impairments in all periods presented above include amounts related to restaurants previously impaired.

(2) The tax impact of the other adjustments is immaterial while the Company has a full valuation allowance and significant net operating losses.

Noodles & Company Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Restaurant Contribution (in thousands, unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended April 1,

2025 April 2,

2024 Loss from operations $ (6,387 ) $ (4,096 ) Less: Franchising royalties and fees, and other 2,468 2,392 Plus: General and administrative 12,810 13,044 Depreciation and amortization 7,090 7,370 Pre-opening 151 437 Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals 1,291 1,229 Restaurant contribution $ 12,487 $ 15,592 Restaurant contribution margin 10.3 % 13.1 %

Restaurant contribution represents restaurant revenue less restaurant operating costs, which are the cost of sales, labor, occupancy and other operating items. Restaurant contribution margin represents restaurant contribution as a percentage of restaurant revenue. Restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are non-GAAP measures that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP, and the calculations thereof may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These measures are supplemental measures of the operating performance of our restaurants and are not reflective of the underlying performance of our business because corporate-level expenses are excluded from these measures.

Restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management does not consider these measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are important tools for investors and other interested parties because they are widely-used metrics within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant-level productivity, efficiency and performance. Management also uses these measures as metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our restaurants, restaurant performance across periods, and restaurant financial performance compared with competitors.

