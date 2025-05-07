The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Curtiss Bruce as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced the appointment of Curtiss Bruce, seasoned finance executive, as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2025.

Curtiss brings over 30 years of experience, including 10 years in executive-level finance roles, in the consumer products sector. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations at Hain Celestial Group. In this role, he has been instrumental in building and strengthening the Company’s global financial capabilities, improving processes and operations, while leading the implementation of the company’s first automated price-volume-mix analysis and global financial planning system. He also led investor relations and successfully strengthened communication with the investment community and helped shape a more agile, capable finance team. Prior to this role, he has worked at well-known consumer products companies, including Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kellogg and Kraft Heinz, where he led and supported a blend of emerging businesses and some of the food industries most iconic billion-dollar brands. At Keurig Dr. Pepper, Curtiss led the finance team with P&L responsibility for Beverage Concentrate and Warehouse Direct businesses managing a top-line revenue exceeding $2 billion.

"Curtiss is a trusted and accomplished finance leader with deep experience across some of the world’s most respected consumer brands. He’s recognized not just for driving sustainable revenue and profit growth, but for the way he does it—by leading from the front and building strong teams. His ability to instill both financial and operational discipline, while empowering those around him truly sets him apart," said Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company. "As we navigate a dynamic macro environment, Curtiss will be an invaluable partner in executing our Transformation Pillars, driving profitability, and operating with greater efficiency—all while staying laser-focused on delivering value to our shareholders. His passion for the work and his team, combined with the track record of driving growth, gives us full confidence that he is the right leader to help guide Honest into our next chapter of growth."

Reporting directly to Vernón, Curtiss will work alongside Honest’s executive leadership team and lead the Finance, Accounting and Investor Relations organizations. As CFO, he will also work hand-in-hand with leadership to continue strategically executing the Company’s Transformation Pillars of Brand Maximization, Margin Enhancement and Operating Discipline.

"The Honest Company has experienced an impressive turnaround and I’m looking forward to joining Carla in continuing to execute the Company's Transformation Pillars. Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building strong teams, maximizing operational efficiencies, and driving commercial success — all of which align closely with Honest’s next chapter. With the brand’s commitment to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed baby and personal care products, Honest is more relevant and important than ever," said Curtiss Bruce, incoming Chief Financial Officer. "I’m energized by the opportunity to help deliver the Company’s strategy of topline growth, margin expansion and improved executional excellence. I look forward to working alongside Carla, whose leadership is truly inspiring, and the Honest team to take the brand to new heights."

Honest thanks Dave Loretta for his leadership and the lasting impact he has made on Honest’s financial strength and strategic foundation. Curtiss’s start date on June 2, 2025 will include ample transition time with Dave to allow for a smooth handoff and the Company is confident that the momentum of the Transformation Pillars will continue under Curtiss.

In connection with this announcement and our first quarter 2025 financial results being released today, Honest reaffirms its 2025 financial outlook and remains confident in our long-term plan with Curtiss leading our Finance team.

