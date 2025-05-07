OrthoPediatrics Corp. Expands Trauma and Deformity Portfolio with 3P™ Pediatric Plating Platform™ Hip System

WARSAW, Ind., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the expansion of its Trauma and Deformity portfolio with 3P™ Pediatric Plating Platform™ Hip System, the first of several systems in the 3P family. This represents the company’s 5th FDA approval in 2025.

3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System is a new plate and screw platform to modernize and revolutionize trauma and deformity correction treatment in the lower extremities. This family of plating systems will provide surgeons unparalleled coverage for a variety of Trauma and Deformity correcting indications by delivering unique implants and instruments to improve surgical workflow and inventory efficiency. The beta launch for 3P Hip is expected to be followed by the next system, 3P Small/Mini, early in 2026, followed by expected launches of additional systems in the upcoming years. Once complete the result we be the complete transformation of the Company’s plate and screw product portfolio, giving OrthoPediatrics the most robust and modern plating portfolio in pediatric orthopedic history.

OrthoPediatrics Trauma and Deformity division President, Joe Hauser commented “The 3P Pediatric Plating Platform is a world-class system with significant opportunity to fill unmet needs. This family of systems is one of the largest product endeavors that we've taken on within the Trauma and Deformity side in our company history, and we are excited for 3P Hip to be the first step to further share-taking opportunities within the plating franchise.”

CEO, David Bailey echoed those comments, saying “We continue to focus on providing surgeons with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative orthopedic treatments to address all unmet needs for pediatric patients, and the latest FDA approval for the 3P Hip System marks our 5th FDA approval thus far in 2025. I’m incredibly proud of the work our R&D team has done to achieve this goal and look forward to the addition of many more products in the future as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.