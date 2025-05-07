Veeco Announces Over $35 Million in Advanced Packaging Lithography System Orders From IDM & OSAT Customers

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced its received over $35 million of orders for its AP300™ Lithography systems in recent quarters from a wide-range of IDM and OSAT customers. The orders are expected to be delivered in 2025, and are supporting capacity expansions driven by several end markets, including AI and high-performance computing. Veeco’s Advanced Packaging Lithography business is expected to deliver strong year-over-year growth in 2025.

Veeco’s AP300™ Lithography systems offer industry-leading performance specifically designed for Advanced Packaging applications, lower total cost of ownership, industry-leading uptime, and process flexibility. Recent orders highlight accelerating market demand for Veeco’s lithography systems given the tools’ ability to handle next generation advanced packaging process needs, such as copper (Cu) pillar for 2.5/3D packaging, flip chip bumping, fan-out WLP (FOWLP) and high-density fan-out packaging.

“Global megatrends such as AI and high-performance computing are driving strong demand for enabling technologies in advanced packaging,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “Customers require a lithography platform that can handle a wide range of advanced packaging process needs with best-in-class process capabilities and low cost of ownership. Our AP300 platform is distinguished as a solution that sets the industry standard for challenging advanced packaging processes required for high-performance, next-generation devices.”

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, and metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 | apappone@veeco.com

Media: Javier Banos | (516) 673-7328 | jbanos@veeco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.