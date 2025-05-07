CBP announces opening of the Port of Chief Mountain

CHIEF MOUNTAIN, Mont. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations is pleased to announce the Port of Chief Mountain will re-open for seasonal traffic at 9 a.m. on May 15.

Hours of Operation (Mountain Daylight Time):

May 15 – 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 1 – Sept. 1: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 2 – 30: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chief Mountain is located on Highway 17 in Glacier County, Montana, and is a convenient route connecting travelers to the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park in Alberta from Glacier National Park in Montana.

CBP also offers travelers tips to help expedite processing at the port: