CBP announces opening of the Port of Chief Mountain
CHIEF MOUNTAIN, Mont. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations is pleased to announce the Port of Chief Mountain will re-open for seasonal traffic at 9 a.m. on May 15.
Hours of Operation (Mountain Daylight Time):
May 15 – 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 1 – Sept. 1: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sept. 2 – 30: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chief Mountain is located on Highway 17 in Glacier County, Montana, and is a convenient route connecting travelers to the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park in Alberta from Glacier National Park in Montana.
CBP also offers travelers tips to help expedite processing at the port:
- Have required proof of citizenship documents ready upon arrival at the primary inspection booth. You may present a valid passport, a passport card, an enhanced driver’s license, a trusted traveler card (NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST/EXPRES), a lawful permanent resident card, or current Native American and Canadian citizen tribal documents as your Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) compliant document.
- Traveling with minor children without both parents? A notarized travel permission letter should accompany minors when both parents are not present.
- Declare all purchases to the CBP officer, including fruits, vegetables, live animals and meat products in your vehicle. Keep your receipts as proof of where items were purchased. Failure to declare may result in penalties (fines) of $300 or more.
- Most U.S. or Canadian grown fruits and vegetables for personal consumption may enter the United States from Canada, except citrus, tomatoes, peppers and homegrown potatoes, which are prohibited. Each vehicle may enter with up to 50 pounds of Canadian-origin beef or pork for personal consumption only. Meats, fruits, or vegetables purchased in the United States prior to entering Canada are not restricted (keep your receipts and leave the labels affixed).
- Poultry/Eggs from Canada MUST be thoroughly cooked due to the risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
- Do not bring firewood. All firewood is prohibited unless accompanied by a heat treatment certificate. Travelers with prohibited firewood will be returned to Canada to dispose of the firewood. Don’t move firewood! Burn it where you buy it!
- Pet food must be manufactured in the United States or Canada, transported in the original container or packaging, must not exceed 50 pounds, may not require refrigeration, and may contain lamb or goat only if manufactured in the United States.
- Any weapons or ammunition must be declared when leaving or entering the United States.
- You must declare any currency in excess of $10,000 when leaving or entering the United States. See FinCen.gov for more information.
- Although medical and recreational marijuana are legal in many U.S. states and Canada, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana all remain illegal under U.S. federal law, and is prohibited from crossing the U.S. border. For mor information see Clearing CBP.
- Never attempt to cross the border outside of the established hours of operation.
- For additional questions or clarification on the information above, please visit the Know Before You Go page in the Travel section at www.cbp.gov.
- For information on entering Canada, please visit www.cbsa.gc.ca or call 1-800-461-9999.
