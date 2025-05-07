Saskatchewan Launches Online Wellbeing Course for New and Expecting Parents

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is supporting a new online therapy course to help new and expecting mothers and their partners who are experiencing mental health difficulties, such as depression or anxiety.

The Wellbeing Course for New and Expecting Parents is offered through the University of Regina's Online Therapy Unit with $380,000 in funding from the province. A Non-Birthing Parents Resource is also available through the program and will continue to be enhanced in 2025-26.

"We want new mothers and their partners to know they are not alone if they face challenges with their mental health," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This free online course offers easy, flexible access to mental health support from anywhere in the province and our government is proud to work with the University of Regina to provide it."

The new course started taking clients in February.

"We are grateful for this important investment from the Government of Saskatchewan," University of Regina's Online Therapy Unit Psychology Professor and Director Dr. Heather Hadjistavropoulos said. "Our new eight-week online course provides a much-needed doorway to care, meeting new and expecting parents - both birthing and non-birthing - with compassion, flexibility, and evidence-based support. For those facing barriers like distance, time, or privacy, this funding means we can be there when and where they need us most."

Internet-delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (ICBT) was developed at the University of Regina to help Saskatchewan residents experiencing depression, anxiety, substance use, or difficulties coping with chronic health conditions and is delivered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Adults complete educational modules with therapist support.

Since 2015, almost 14,000 Saskatchewan residents have used ICBT services. This fiscal year, the province is providing more than $1.6 million to support this important service.

"At the University of Regina, we are committed to research that makes a real difference in people's lives," University of Regina's President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "The launch of the Wellbeing Course for New and Expecting Parents is a powerful example of responding to needs within our community and turning research into action to support mental health, strengthen families, and build more resilient communities across Saskatchewan."

"More people should know about and take the course because it is so helpful," an anonymous client said after ICBT treatment. "(The course) makes you feel that normalcy. These feelings with becoming a parent are normal, and there are solutions."

The province has also boosted annual funding to HealthLine 811 by $6.6 million in 2025-26. HealthLine 811 supports nurse and counsellor positions for mental health, addictions and maternal mental health calls. The Ministry of Health is also working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to establish a maternal mental health coordinator position at 811.

Under the province's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, the Ministry of Health committed to develop a new provincial approach to maternal mental health. The goal is to better support new and expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy and after delivery for the wellbeing of mothers, their children and their families.

Additional work is underway to develop and coordinate maternal mental health supports. This work has also received valuable insight from the Maternal Mental Health Saskatchewan Advisory Group and various community-based organizations.

Today's announcement takes place on World Maternal Mental Health Day. It is estimated that two in 10 women face a mental health issue during pregnancy and in the first year following birth.

-30-

For more information, contact: