Governor Abbott Congratulates Little Elm, Lubbock On Earning Grand Slam Of “Friendly Texas” Certifications

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Town of Little Elm and the City of Lubbock on being the first Texas communities to earn the grand slam of “Friendly Texas” certifications, having earned the Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, Tourism Friendly Texas, and Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community designations.

“Congratulations to Little Elm and Lubbock on becoming the first communities to earn all four ‘Friendly Texas’ certified community designations for film, music, tourism, and digital media,” said Governor Abbott. “These growing industries in our great state are essential to Texas’ booming economy. Texas partners with our communities and provides the tools and resources they need to attract new business investments, create good-paying jobs for Texans, draw visitors to every region of the state, and attract and retain a skilled workforce. I invite all Texas communities, large and small, to fully leverage the opportunities provided by our ‘Friendly Texas’ certified community programs.”

Administered by the Texas Film Commission, the Texas Music Office, and Travel Texas in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the four “Friendly Texas” Certified Community Programs provide communities with training and tools to help spur local job creation and local economic expansion by promoting the growth of the film, music, tourism, and digital media industries in Texas.

Grand-slam winner Little Elm is now recognized as a Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community after previously earning the Tourism Friendly Texas designation in September 2024, the Film Friendly Texas designation in December 2024, and the Music Friendly Texas designation in March 2025.

“Little Elm’s achievement in securing all four of the Governor’s ‘Friendly Texas’ Certified Community designations — joining Lubbock as one of only two communities in Texas history to reach this milestone — is a shining example of the community spirit that defines the very best of our state,” said Senator Tan Parker. “Each remarkable achievement speaks volumes about the town’s vision, leadership, and commitment to making Little Elm a vibrant community for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to seeing Little Elm continue to thrive and inspire others across Texas.”

“I want to congratulate the Town of Little Elm on becoming one of the first communities in Texas to earn all four of the Governor’s Friendly Texas Certified Community designations,” said Representative Richard Hayes. “This achievement reflects the town’s ongoing commitment to supporting economic development, promoting local talent, and creating new opportunities across film, music, tourism, and digital media. I appreciate the work of Mayor Cornelious, all council members, local leaders, and community members who helped make this possible. It’s a meaningful milestone for the region and a strong example of what local collaboration can accomplish.”

“Earning the Digital Media Friendly Texas Community certification — and being among the first in Texas to achieve all four of the Governor’s ‘Friendly Texas’ Certified Community designations — is a proud milestone for Little Elm,” said Mayor Curtis Cornelious. “It’s a testament to the vision, creativity, and hard work of our dedicated staff and community partners who believe in what we’re building here. We are proud to showcase local talent, support small businesses, and share the spirit of Little Elm with the world. These certifications aren’t the finish line, they’re the launchpad.”

Grand-slam winner Lubbock is now recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community after previously earning the Music Friendly Texas designation in August 2020, the Film Friendly Texas designation in February 2021, and the Digital Media Friendly Texas designation in December 2024.

“The City of Lubbock is widely known as a community that attracts a range of industries and innovators, and with this latest distinction, we’re excited to welcome even more opportunities,” said Speaker Dustin Burrows. “The honor of receiving the four ‘Friendly Texas’ designations belongs to the local leaders who support these thriving industries and the people of Lubbock who make our community unlike any other. I want to thank the Governor’s Office for recognizing Lubbock’s many thriving industries and our local partners for helping showcase all Lubbock has to offer.”

“Lubbock’s story has always been written in music, art, innovation, and grit,” said Senator Charles Perry. “Earning the grand slam of 'Friendly Texas' certifications is a tribute to the generations who built a culture of creativity here — and a reminder of the bright future still ahead. It’s no surprise to us: there’s no friendlier or more forward-looking place than the Hub City.”

“Lubbock’s achievement in earning all four 'Friendly Texas' designations is a testament to the city’s innovation, culture, and community spirit,” said Representative Carl Tepper. “From cotton and cattle to colleges and the arts, Lubbock continues to lead the way in showcasing the best of West Texas to the world. I’m proud to represent a region that values creativity, economic growth, and collaboration at every level.”

“West Texans don’t like to brag much, but we are honored and proud to receive all four ‘Friendly Texas’ Certified Community designations from the state,” said Lubbock Mayor Mark McBrayer. “Lubbock is a place where ideas, art, creativity, culture, and opportunities thrive, and we’re all extremely supportive of one another. Lubbock is a friendly city. If a fifth designation becomes available, I bet we get that one too.”

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT) is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas across the nation and around the world as the premier business location and travel destination. EDT works closely with communities and local, regional, and statewide economic development and tourism organizations, as well as partnering state agencies, to ensure Texas remains the best place to live, work, and visit.