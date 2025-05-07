Tale of two trains: California high-speed rail leaves Texas in the dust

SACRAMENTO — What’s the main difference between California high-speed rail and Texas high-speed rail? California’s system is under construction; Texas’ has yet to break ground.

California has transitioned from vision and ideas to active construction and tangible economic benefits, while the Texas project remains a dream mostly on paper. Despite the noise from Washington, California high-speed rail is becoming real. It’s another critical project part of the Governor’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades and thousands of jobs across the state.

The facts speak for themselves — here’s the progress since 2013 for both systems: