Attorney General Bonta Announces Fifth Edition of Disability Rights Handbook

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, through the California Department of Justice's Disability Rights Bureau, announced the release of the fifth edition of “Legal Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” a publication that provides information regarding the rights of people with disabilities in California. This handbook summarizes state and federal laws that protect the rights of individuals with disabilities in many arenas, including in the workplace and in accessing facilities open to the public. The handbook covers disability rights and obligations in a variety of contexts including businesses and places of public accommodation, employment, housing, K-12 education, healthcare, voting, and telecommunications, with chapters released on an ongoing basis since January 2024.

“At California DOJ, we are committed to ensuring that all individuals have access to inclusive and respectful environments free from discrimination, including discrimination based on disability,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Nearly one quarter of adults in California have a disability, and with the latest edition of this handbook, we aim to provide valuable information on disability rights to support accessibility and full participation for all Californians in every aspect of daily life."

Californians with disabilities face widespread discrimination, segregation, and exclusion in many aspects of everyday life. California’s disability rights laws are designed to provide protection from these harmful practices, but Californians are often unaware of the nature and scope of these complex laws. All chapters of the “Legal Rights of Persons with Disabilities” handbook are available at https://oag.ca.gov/civil/disability-rights including new and updated chapters on:

Introduction to State and Federal Disability Rights Laws: This chapter provides an overview of major California state and federal laws that protect the rights of people with disabilities.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to supporting the rights of Californians with disabilities and enforcing state laws that protect people from discrimination. He has supported an update to the Americans with Disabilities Act’s (ADA) Title II regulations concerning accessibility of web information and services of state and local government entities, defended access to housing for persons with disabilities, and recommended revisions to strengthen and protect the rights of students with disabilities under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. This handbook demonstrates the Attorney General’s ongoing commitment to enforcing these laws and ensuring that all Californians are protected from discrimination.

For more information about the Disability Rights Bureau, visit our webpage at https://oag.ca.gov/civil/disability-rights.