Cryptade Exchange Partners with Leading Institutions to Promote Global Compliance

Cryptade Exchange, a leading global compliant digital asset trading platform, recently announced deep strategic partnerships with several world-class financial institutions. These collaborations span key areas such as asset custody, cross-border settlement, payment channel development, and compliance risk management, significantly enhancing the platform's compliance capabilities and financial connectivity within the global digital asset ecosystem. These partnerships not only reaffirm Cryptade's legitimacy as a licensed MSB crypto trading platform but also lay a solid foundation for its global business expansion and institutional services.







In terms of traditional financial cooperation, Cryptade has established cross-border settlement. This provides platform users and corporate clients with stable, secure, and compliant fiat deposit and withdrawal channels. By connecting to the global mainstream banking clearing network, Cryptade has achieved efficient clearing for multiple fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, SGD, and HKD.







For payment scenario expansion, Cryptade has partnered with international payment giants to launch the "Cryptade Co-branded Crypto Credit Card." This card allows users to make global POS purchases, online shopping, and ATM withdrawals directly using mainstream cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. This service now covers multiple countries in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, and is expected to further bridge the "last mile of on-chain asset consumption."







Regarding compliance standards development, Cryptade has been officially invited to participate in the "Digital Asset Cross-Border Payment Standardization Project" initiated as a representative of compliant exchanges in the U.S. Cryptade provides real-time settlement technology for stablecoins, on-chain identity verification (DID) mechanisms, and multi-chain KYC system models for this project.



To ensure a legal, safe, and transparent trading environment. This partnership integrates its KYT (Know Your Transaction) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) systems, deploying an automated risk control engine across the platform to identify, freeze, and record abnormal transactions in real time, effectively preventing money laundering and fraud, and truly achieving "full-process compliance supervision."







The CEO of Cryptade stated in an interview: "In the current environment of escalating global regulations and the rapid entry of institutional users, trading platforms backed by strong financial institutions and compliance capabilities will emerge as the true winners. Cryptade will continue to focus on compliance, connecting traditional finance with the digital economy, and providing global users with safe, reliable, and freely flowing digital asset services."







As financial infrastructure continues to upgrade and the compliance ecosystem gradually improves, Cryptade is progressively building a multidimensional ecosystem matrix that integrates "trading matching + fiat clearing + financial payments + risk control compliance," making it one of the preferred digital asset trading platforms for global investors, corporate clients, and institutional asset managers.



Cryptade Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in New York, holding an MSB (Money Services Business) financial services license issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's FinCEN. The exchange is actively expanding its compliance footprint in regions such as the EU, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore. As a technology-driven and regulatory-friendly digital asset service provider, Cryptade is committed to integrating blockchain assets into the global financial system, offering users secure, transparent, and high-performance trading and asset management services.



The Cryptade platform currently provides a full stack of crypto solutions, including spot trading, fiat deposit and withdrawal, stablecoin conversion, on-chain asset custody, API access, and institutional clearing services.



In the future, Cryptade Exchange will continue to uphold the development philosophy of "compliance, security, and globalization," continually improving regulatory engagement, enhancing technical capabilities, and expanding the boundaries of financial services. The goal is to become a globally trusted trading platform that connects the real world with the Web 3.0 ecosystem.



