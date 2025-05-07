LatiNation Media Unveils Culture-Driven, Identity-Fueled Slate at 2025 IAB NewFronts

Bilingual, Culturally Fluent Content Announcements Include Season Two of Chiquis’ ‘Foodie on the Go,’ Lone Lobos Specials, Sports and Music Content from Red Bull Media House, Content Partnership with The Shade Room, SportsGrid, and the ‘Living y Ready’ PRIDE Special

Over 350 Hours of New Original and Partnered Content Highlight Latino, Queer, and Gen Z Audiences across Linear, FAST, and Digital Platforms

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At today’s IAB NewFronts, LatiNation Media—the bilingual, culture-first media company shaping the future of Latino representation—unveiled an expansive new content lineup that boldly centers on identity, culture, and social impact.

With over 350 hours of new programming rolling out in late 2025 and early 2026, the company is leaning into its roots with a slate that speaks directly to Gen Z and millennial audiences who live at the intersection of culture and digital fluency.

CEO Andrés Palencia, President & COO Bruno Seros Ulloa, and SVP of Sales Gisella Fu-Ripp took the stage alongside Latin GRAMMY winner and powerhouse entertainer Chiquis, who announced the Season 2 return of her hit series Foodie on the Go, premiering this November. Chiquis also revealed her production company, Busy Bee Productions, is developing a new series with LatiNation for fall 2025.

The slate includes the linear television premiere of the Lone Lobos podcast, hosted by Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) and Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai). The Lone Lobos podcast showcases fan-favorite episodes and new culturally relevant segments. They also announced they will produce two in-studio specials with the duo in 2025/2026.

LatiNation also announced a partnership with Red Bull Media House to bring four new sports and music series to LATV starting this summer.

Additional content partnerships spotlighting LatiNation’s cross-cultural mission:

The Shade Room x LatiNation : A new co-production deal to develop short and long-form music, entertainment, and sports series to be distributed on LatiNation and The Shade Room.

: A new co-production deal to develop short and long-form music, entertainment, and sports series to be distributed on LatiNation and The Shade Room. Shades of Beauty returns to LatiNation with celebrity host Amara La Negra , for short-form episodes and specials.

returns to LatiNation with celebrity host , for short-form episodes and specials. SportsGrid partnership: The LatiNation Fútbol Club, a weekly soccer update show for domestic and global soccer fans.



The presentation also introduced the 2025 PRIDE special, Living y Ready, an evolution of LatiNation’s acclaimed digital series on living with HIV, and the return of its respected Hispanic Heritage Month tentpole, Latino Alternative Storytellers.

Looking ahead to Q4 and into 2026, LatiNation announced its development series including:

The Desmadre Club (Working Title, ‘excess’ in Spanish) is the POP Culture hangout with LatiNation returning to its LIVE roots. This innovative bilingual hybrid audio-video entertainment show, developed with leading media company Entravision, will air live across LATV and Entravision’s radio and streaming audio stations.

is the POP Culture hangout with LatiNation returning to its LIVE roots. This innovative bilingual hybrid audio-video entertainment show, developed with leading media company Entravision, will air live across LATV and Entravision’s radio and streaming audio stations. Two new half-hour series have been launched with leading digital media brand The Shade Room: one spotlighting Black/Latino athletes and the other focused on celebrity identity and culture.

Returning original series include the award-winning The Q Agenda, Cultura Shock, Essencia Latina Wellness, Shades of Beauty, and the comedy podcast Checkitow, affirming the company’s commitment to vibrant, inclusive, and unapologetically authentic storytelling.

“We’re not chasing culture—we’re building with it,” Palencia said. “This slate proves that representation doesn’t have to be an afterthought—it can be a driver of ratings, relevance, and real impact.”

“We don’t follow trends—we fuel what’s next,” added Ulloa. “Our 2025/2026 programming is powered by unfiltered connections with artists who are driving the now: bold, passionate, and unapologetically Latino.”

QUOTES FROM PRESENTATION:

Palencia - “With creativity as our foundation, LatiNation stands out as an original in a media landscape that conforms, consolidates, and gives you slightly different flavors of the same thing. We are original, authentic, and reflect the bilingual generation that drives consumer brands.”

Seros Ulloa - “We know the undeniable influence of Latino Culture. Beyond buying power and our dominance of viral trends and billboard charts, we know Latinos are passionate about accurately representing their identity and culture. Somehow, the mainstream seems to miss the mark; that’s why we invest in content made by Latinos, for everyone.”

Fu-Ripp - “At LatiNation, identity isn’t a buzzword—it’s the heartbeat of everything we create,” she said. “Our audience doesn’t just watch content; they see themselves in it. And that’s why brands that partner with us connect on a deeper level with our audience, which drives real business results for our partners. “

Chiquis - “I've always been passionate about creating content that resonates with English-dominant Latinos like myself, and that’s why LatiNation was the perfect choice for 'Foodie on the Go.” Today, I'm beyond excited to announce that "Foodie on the Go" has been renewed for Season 2, premiering this November!”

