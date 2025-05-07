Todd Younkin Steps Down from Department of Commerce’s Industrial Advisory Committee

The NIST CHIPS R&D Program announces that Todd Younkin, CEO of Semiconductor Research Corporation and Executive Director of the SMART USA Institute, stepped down from his role on the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC). Todd has been an invaluable member of the IAC since December of 2023, providing a broader perspective on semiconductor research and development, education, and workforce development.

Todd's leadership and insights have significantly contributed to advancing the understanding of the interconnectivity of these critical areas and their impact on shaping the future of the semiconductor industry.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for Todd’s dedication and impact in his role at the SMART USA Institute, an initiative to bring exciting new innovations to semiconductor manufacturing through the use of digital twins, paving the way for smarter, more efficient processes. We look forward to seeing the remarkable innovations that SMART USA Institute will bring to our industry.



About SMART USA

SMART USA (Semiconductor Manufacturing for Advanced Research with Twins), a Manufacturing USA® institute, advances America's semiconductor manufacturing through digital twin technology. Founded in 2025 by the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), SMART USA operates as a separate non-profit member collaborative. Learn more at www.smartusatwins.org.