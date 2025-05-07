State Bar Files Suit Against Administrator of February Exam

The State Bar of California has sued ProctorU Inc., which operates under the name Meazure Learning, over the company’s administration of the botched February bar exam. On Nov. 7, 2024, Meazure entered into a $4.1 million Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with the agency, contemplating the use of the company’s platform and services for the administration of the February bar exam. Under the terms of the contract, the company was to administer tests for the State Bar exam through August 2027, at the regulatory body’s election.

