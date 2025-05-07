WATCH NOW: Secretary Noem Calls Out Governor J.B. Pritzker’s and his Sanctuary Policies That Put Illegal Aliens Before Americans

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hosts a press conference in Illinois Governor Pritzker’s backyard with Angel Families to call out the state’s sanctuary policies that undermine the rule of law and endanger fellow Americans.

Some of the Angel Families that will be in attendance are:

The family of Denny McCann: Denny was crossing the street when he was hit by a car in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood and dragged to his death by an illegal alien. The driver was charged in the fatal crash, but after being released on bond, he disappeared.

The family of Jimmy Walden: Jimmy was killed by a twice deported illegal alien who crashed into Jimmy's motorcycle. He was killed in Maryland, but his father lives in Illinois.

You can watch the full press conference here.

“I am calling upon Governor Pritzker, and other leaders in the state of Illinois, to abandon these dangerous sanctuary policies,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “We need to return to law and order and put the safety of Americans first.”

Just this month, ICE arrested Mexican national, Martin Chavez-Lomeli Jr., convicted in 2023 of killing his father and was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). After his conviction for second-degree murder, he was removeable from the country.

However, in 2023, ICE placed a detainer on Chavez-Lomeli Jr. at Illinois Department of Correction and the State of Illinois elected not to honor the ICE detainer. Chavez-Lomeli Jr. was released from prison after serving less than 6 years of a 20-year sentence and was placed on parole.

