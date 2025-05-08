Oakway Marketing Unveils Beacon: AI-Powered Marketing Audit Tool for Home Service Businesses
A free, fast, and insight-driven audit platform designed to help home service companies instantly assess digital marketing performance.
Beacon provides home service companies — from single-location operators to national franchise brands — with a clear, actionable marketing health score in under 60 seconds. The tool analyzes four key pillars of digital performance: website effectiveness, local SEO, advertising performance, and online reputation.
Powered by AI trained on Oakway Marketing’s proprietary benchmarks and real-time data via API integrations, Beacon helps business owners quickly answer a critical question: what’s working — and what’s not?
“Home service businesses don’t have time to dig through complicated audits,” said a spokesperson for Oakway Marketing. “Beacon delivers instant clarity — using AI to surface the most important insights and showing companies exactly how to improve their marketing in real time.”
Purpose-Built for Local and Franchise-Based Home Service Brands
Beacon was specifically designed for industries like HVAC, plumbing, roofing, pest control, and electrical — where companies often operate with lean internal teams and need high-impact insights, fast.
With just a few clicks, users receive:
- An overall marketing health score
- Individual scores across website, SEO, advertising, and reviews
- Prioritized recommendations on what to fix and where to invest
Whether you're managing one location or hundreds, Beacon provides a consistent framework to measure digital marketing performance across markets.
Fast, User-Friendly, and Action-Oriented
Unlike traditional audits that result in dense, jargon-heavy PDFs, Beacon is designed for speed and usability. Its clean interface and weighted scoring system make it easy to interpret, prioritize, and act on insights — whether you’re a seasoned marketer or a busy business owner.
“Beacon removes the guesswork from digital performance,” said the spokesperson. “It’s not just about identifying problems — it tells you exactly how to solve them.”
Availability
Beacon is available now at no cost to home service business owners at: https://www.oakwaymarketing.com/audit
To learn more about Oakway Marketing’s services and how we help home service brands grow, visit: https://www.oakwaymarketing.com
About Oakway Marketing
Oakway Marketing is a full-service digital agency helping home service brands grow through strategic, scalable marketing. The agency delivers website development, local SEO, paid media, reputation management, and performance analytics — all powered by an integrated technology platform designed to drive visibility, leads, and growth.
