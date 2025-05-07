Registration Now Open for Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo – The Nation’s Premier Event for End-to-End Broadband Deployment

Third Annual Event Convenes November 17-19, 2025 in Orlando, FL; Register at https://www.broadbandnationexpo.com/register

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo today announces that registration is officially open for the third annual event taking place November 17-19, 2025, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. Recognized as the nation’s largest meeting ground for end-to-end broadband, the event brings together service providers, equipment manufacturers, technology innovators, and federal, state, and local government leaders to drive collaboration and progress across the broadband ecosystem.

Produced in partnership with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo is designed to accelerate high-speed internet access and adoption by showcasing the strategies, funding, and technologies shaping the next generation of broadband in America. Register here.

“Broadband Nation Expo is where service providers, government, communities and industry meet to solve real challenges and drive real progress in closing the digital divide,” said Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Questex. “With a powerful mix of education, innovation, and networking, this is where the future of broadband takes shape.”

Broadband Nation Expo will deliver a dynamic agenda tailored for all stakeholders. Attendees will learn from over 120 industry and government leaders through pre-event workshops, keynotes, panel sessions and fireside chats. The program will include more than 60 in-depth sessions on the following topics:

120+ speakers from industry and government

60+ sessions across five key tracks: Future of Fiber Wireless Innovation Connecting Everybody Broadband Funding & Infrastructure Economics Workforce Development

Technology-agnostic showcase featuring leading suppliers covering fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite, and more

Pre-event workshop, keynotes, panels, and fireside chats

Extensive networking, including curated meetings and receptions

Broadband Nation Connect program offering strategic networking opportunities through eight curated 15-minute meetings with high-level prospects



For additional details and to register, visit Broadband Nation Expo.

Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X.

Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

