California Elementary Hollencrest Middle School Orangewood Elementary

Three West Covina Unified School District Schools Named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools

This recognition is a testament to the incredible culture of care at these schools” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) proudly announces that California Elementary, Orangewood Elementary, and Hollencrest Middle School have been named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools for 2025. This prestigious recognition honors campuses that foster a positive school culture and build meaningful relationships with students through the Capturing Kids’ Hearts (CKH) process.The designation highlights each school’s unwavering commitment to cultivating safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environments where every student feels seen, heard, and valued.“This recognition is a testament to the incredible culture of care at these schools,” said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of WCUSD. Creating spaces where students feel emotionally safe and deeply connected is essential to academic and personal growth. I commend the leadership, teachers, and classified staff at California, Orangewood, and Hollencrest for their relentless dedication to building strong relationships and supporting the whole child.”The Flippen Group awards the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School distinction to schools that exemplify the program’s core values of relational leadership and social-emotional well-being. Honorees are selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process that includes staff surveys, performance metrics, and implementation of the CKH framework.“Building trust and connection with students is foundational to learning,” said Denise Knutsen, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. “This honor validates the powerful work our educators do daily to create engaging, emotionally responsive classrooms. We are so proud of these schools for modeling what it means to lead with heart.”This achievement reflects the collective efforts of site leaders, teachers, classified employees, and families working together to foster thriving school communities. West Covina Unified congratulates the California, Orangewood, and Hollencrest teams for this well-deserved recognition and continued commitment to student success.

