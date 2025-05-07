Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Bolivar Central High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award Winner for Voter Registration 

May 6, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Bolivar Central has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award for registering at least 85 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Bolivar Central High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Bolivar Central, and the Hardeman County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to Bolivar Central High School for earning the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award,” said Hardeman County Administrator of Elections Amber Moore. “Through their participation, these students should give all of us hope that the future of our community and state remains bright. We are extremely proud of these students for their hard work, dedication, and this considerable accomplishment.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/civics.

