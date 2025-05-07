Family-Friendly Tennessee Statehood Day Celebration Set for May 31 on Bicentennial Mall Campus

May 7, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - To celebrate Tennessee’s 229th Birthday one day early, the Tennessee State Library & Archives, the Tennessee State Museum, and Bicentennial Mall State Park are hosting free, family-friendly events as part of the 2025 Statehood Day Celebration on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

“Statehood Day at the Library & Archives provides a unique opportunity for visitors to view Tennessee’s three original constitutions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “These documents remain the foundation of our modern form of government, and they are only on display once a year at this celebration. We encourage all to join us for a day filled with enjoyable activities.”

Statehood Day Celebration events at the Tennessee State Library & Archives begin at 10:00 a.m. Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions will be presented, displayed, and guarded by members of the Highway Patrol’s Honor Guard during the opening ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The Library & Archives will also host living history interpreters and other family-friendly activities throughout the day, and food trucks will be stationed nearby. Behind-the-scenes tours, including stops at the robotic retrieval system and blast freezer, begin at 11:30 a.m. Tour space is limited, and reservations may be made on the day of the event. The day concludes at 2:00 p.m.

“The staff at the Library & Archives, the State Museum, and Bicentennial Mall State Park have done an incredible job planning a tremendous celebration for our 229th birthday,” said Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “We hope families from across Tennessee join us for a fun, educational, and historic celebration on the Bicentennial Mall State Park Campus.”

The Tennessee State Museum will open at 10:00 a.m. to the public and offer highlight tours, Storytime with reigning Miss Tennessee Carley Vogel, period games on the front lawn, and a cupcake celebration. Highlight Tours will be provided at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Vogel will read in the Children’s Gallery at 10:30 a.m. The cupcake celebration, which will include Vogel reading the Tennessee State poem, “Oh Tennessee, My Tennessee” by Commander William Porter Lawrence, will begin at noon in the Museum’s Grand Hall.

“The state’s commitment to its history takes center stage here at the foot of Capitol Hill, with Bicentennial Mall, the Library & Archives, and State Museum all connected on one campus,” said Ashley Howell, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum. “If you’re interested in Tennessee history, come see us. Tennessee Statehood Day is our annual opportunity to showcase that commitment and the valuable partnership between our three institutions. We look forward to having everyone join us.”

Park rangers will also offer a guided tour of the Bicentennial State Park at 10:00 a.m.

To commemorate the day, pick up your “Passport to Tennessee History.” Stop by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, the Tennessee State Museum, and the Visitor’s Center at Bicentennial Mall State Park. Get your book stamped at all locations to receive 10 percent off at the Bicentennial Mall and Tennessee State Museum gift shops.

For more information or a schedule of the day’s events at each location, visit: https://www.tnvacation.com/events/nashville-tennessee-statehood-day-2025.

###