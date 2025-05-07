President Trump’s First 100 Days Are Now In The Past: What Investors Should Watch For Next

Mark Miller, RFC®, CEO of Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors, weighs in on market losses during Trump’s second term and the signals investors should watch for.

If he stays the course with pro-growth policy, this dip could become a buying opportunity.” — Mark Miller, RFC®, CEO of Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As President Donald Trump just marked off the first 100 days of his second term, markets are showing signs of unease. The S&P 500 has declined 7.8% since Inauguration Day, prompting concern among investors. But while early losses can raise red flags, some analysts say it’s not yet time to panic.“Historically, when the first 100 days of a presidency coincide with market declines, it has sometimes signaled deeper economic trouble,” said Mark Miller, RFC, CEO of Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors. “But Trump’s economic history is more nuanced.”During Trump’s first term, the S&P 500 rose over 5% in the first 100 days and ultimately gained 68% by the end of his tenure in January 2021—despite a global pandemic, civil unrest, and rising inflation.“Markets have shown they can thrive under volatility, especially when bolstered by tax reform, deregulation, and consumer-driven liquidity,” said Miller. “If this administration continues down that road, investors may find opportunities amid the turbulence.”Still, Miller cautions that structural risks remain—especially in the bond market. “The recent jump in 10-year Treasury yields following Trump’s new ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs shows how sensitive fixed income markets are to geopolitical and monetary shifts,” he said. “If yields continue to rise, particularly due to a shift away from the U.S. dollar globally, that could create pressure on equities.”Miller suggests that while the stock market grabs headlines, the bond market may hold deeper clues for investors. “Keep an eye on yields. They’re often the first to react to real economic stress.”Despite the volatile start to the term, Miller remains cautiously optimistic. “Trump tends to lead with bold moves and soften over time. If he stays the course with pro-growth policy, this dip could become a buying opportunity. The stock market may not tell the whole story; but the bond market might.”About Hilton Tax & Wealth AdvisorsHilton Tax & Wealth Advisors is a full-service financial planning firm based in Alpharetta, GA, offering personalized investment strategies, estate planning, and tax efficiency solutions to individuals and businesses nationwide. Led by CEO Mark Miller, RFC, the firm brings decades of experience navigating economic cycles and helping clients both grow, and more importantly, protect their wealth.

