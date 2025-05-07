Michaels and Meaghan Murphy discussed How to Plan the Ultimate Graduation Celebration with YourUpdateTV

Nationwide media tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media and YourUpdate TV about how Michaels Is Your One-Stop Graduation Celebration Shop

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s face it—graduation is a big deal and graduation season is officially in session—and Michaels is here to make sure every celebration for the Class of 2025 is as effortless as it is unforgettable.

Whether you’re planning a backyard bash, a cozy family gathering, or just looking to wrap the perfect gift for your favorite grad, Michaels has everything you need to celebrate smartly, creatively, and stress-free.

Nothing says "celebration" quite like a festive balloon display. With its dedicated balloon shop, Michaels has taken its offerings to the next level with over 300 new balloon options for any occasion.

Michaels has a wide variety of balloon options and colors to choose from, so you can easily mix, match, and create balloon displays that are perfectly tailored to your celebration – whether you’re pulling together balloon displays that match your graduate’s school colors, or going all out with a stunning balloon arch.

You can purchase all balloons, including balloon bouquets, at your local Michaels store or order online for same-day in-store pickup so you can save time and skip the last-minute party stress. You can even order them via Instacart or DoorDash.

Michaels is also the go-to destination for party supplies and decorations, making it easy to transform your space and make your grad feel extra special.

No graduation celebration is complete without something sweet, and Michaels has all the baking supplies and accents to take your treats to the next level.

And don’t forget the gift bags! Whether you’re sending your celebrants off with special gifts or handing out party favors, Michaels has an assortment of graduation gift bags that make gifting even more special.

GO TO Michaels.com OR YOUR LOCAL MICHAELS STORE TO SHOP ALL THESE GREAT FINDS AND EVEN MORE FOR YOUR GRADUATION PARTY!

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Michaels

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7969409-6ee7-4a07-a931-db77d73c2e49

